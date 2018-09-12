So many clothes, so little time: ‘Love, Loss, and What I Wore’ opens Sept. 19 for four performances

WHAT: “Love, Loss, and What I Wore” by Nora Ephron and Delia Ephron

"I have nothing to wear."

"I hate my purse."

"Does this make me look fat?"

What woman hasn't made such declarations about her clothes — and what man hasn't heard them?

Audiences will hear those familiar refrains and much more in "Love, Loss, and What I Wore," Lake Wildwood Little Theatre's fall show opening Wednesday, Sept. 19.

With an ensemble cast of seven, the bittersweet comedy focuses on the unique role of clothing in the lives of girls and women — from brownie uniforms, boots, and bathrobes to mini-skirts and prom dresses, first bra traumas and wardrobe malfunctions, the chaos of the purse and the anguish of the dressing room.

"Love, Loss, and What I Wore" was written by celebrated screenwriters Nora and Delia Ephron, whose credits include such hit films as "When Harry Met Sally," "Sleepless in Seattle" and "You've Got Mail." The play won the 2010 Drama Desk and Broadway.com awards before becoming one of the longest-running Off-Broadway productions in history.

The play is based on Ilene Beckerman's memoir of the same name, a sleeper hit of 1995. But the Ephron sisters also drew from their own experiences and the recollections of friends.

For all the women in the play, the memories of clothes are also remembrances of mothers and fathers, sisters and friends, first dates and bad boyfriends, husbands and ex-husbands.

The result is a deeply moving depiction of the many poignant, sometimes painful, often priceless moments when love, loss and what we wear are woven together into the fabric of our lives. And it's not a show "for women only" — far from it.

"When we presented some scenes at the Lake Wildwood picnic in July, some of the biggest laughs — and groans of recognition — came from the men in the audience," said director Cathy Jones.

Lake Wildwood Little Theatre's production of "Love, Loss, and What I Wore" plays at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday, Sept. 19-22, at The Oaks Clubhouse in Lake Wildwood. All seats are reserved at $25.

For the first time, the organization is selling tickets online at http://www.brownpapertickets.com/event/3584745.

Non-residents of Lake Wildwood will receive secure entry at the Lake Wildwood gates and a parking pass for the evening of the performance. Lake Wildwood residents may also buy tickets at live sales events on the patio at The Oaks from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday (subject to prior sales).

With an intimate house of only 80 seats and just four performances scheduled, tickets are expected to sell out fast.

Source: Lake Wildwood Little Theatre