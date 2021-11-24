Snow Queens to serve at downtown Cornish Christmas

The M3 Mall Snow Queens will be making an appearance at Grass Valley’s Cornish Christmas, set to begin Nov. 26, and continue each Friday until Dec. 17.

The idea for the Snow Queen came from Cathy Whittlesey and the Grass Valley Downtown Association. Their idea was to provide something special for the community. Whittlesey, along with Executive Director of the Grass Valley Downtown Association Marni Marshall, and Melisa Mistler, Pageant Director for Northern California and Cornish Christmas, met to discuss the details of this idea. The idea for the Snow Queen serving at Cornish Christmas had come to life.

M3 Mall has providing community service pageants and volunteers for Nevada County for 12 years. The Grass Valley Chamber of Commerce recognized their service in 2017, for completing 1000 community service hours that year. The group has won Nevada County’s Best Volunteers and Grass Valleys Volunteer of the year multiple times, has been recognized in several media outlets, including Channel 10 News and Good Morning Sacramento. With pageant and many community events postponed or canceled due to COVID-19, the group was looking for a new way to honor their volunteers and serve the community, and so the Snow Queens involvement with Cornish Christmas was born. The new Snow Queen would not be part of a new pageant, instead, the requirements to be nominated included:

Won a Queen title at a Previous Cornish Christmas Pageant

Served the community exceptionally during that reign

Continued to provide service to the community and their non profit platform

Honorable in all areas of the pageant code

The four Queens that won the title of 2021 Snow Queen, who will each serve one of the four Fridays of Cornish Christmas, are Heather Clark, Sharee Daley, Bonnielee Josefson and Terri Rutan.

Each queen will be serving on Neal, Mill and Main streets to greet guests in downtown Grass Valley from 5 to 8 p.m. at each Cornish Christmas. They are available to provide photos and serve as an ambassador to the community with a wealth of historical information about Cornish Christmas and the Cornish of Grass Valley. Additionally, a variety of past Cornish Queens will serve at M3 Mall, at 133 Neal Street, ringing bells for Salvation Army and providing the volunteer service of wrapping gifts. Cornish Christmas guests can bring gifts from anywhere to M3 Mall to be gift wrapped at no charge. This is a service the Queens have been providing for a decade and are honored to be part of this tradition.

Source: Melisa Mistler