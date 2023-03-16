Trull-PRO-031623

Together, Higbie and Trull are a force of emotion and musical brilliance. The chemistry and talent between the two is described as both astounding and infectious.

 Submitted by Irene Young

Following weeks of show stopping snowstorms in the Sierra Foothills, entertainers are back in force and ready to heat up the stage inside Miners Foundry. This Thursday don’t miss the reunion of singer-songwriter Teresa Trull and pianist/singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist, Barbara Higbie! The duo brings joy, high energy, and excitement to the stage with a musical range that varies from blues to gospel to folk, to rock and jazz. You will literally feel the bliss as the two perform together in a long-awaited reunion!

This will be the first chance for the duo to perform together in five years and Higbie said they are ready to unleash a high energy performance for Nevada City patrons, “We’re known for having real high energy shows. Teresa is a phenomenal singer – a powerhouse, and I am known for being fast and furious on a number of instruments. We are ready to rock and roll!”