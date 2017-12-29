Snow, big air, and bass: South Lake Tahoe rings in the New Year with the Snowglobe Music Festival

WHERE: Bijou Park on the Lake Tahoe Community College campus in south Lake Tahoe

LAKE TAHOE — SnowGlobe Music Festival released the daily artist lineup for the festival's 7th annual New Year's Eve celebration in South Lake Tahoe from Friday to Sunday.

Travis Scott, Zedd, Khalid and Tycho (DJ Set) get the party started on Friday, with Dillion Francis, Porter Robinson (DJ Set), and Madeon continuing the party on Saturday, and E-40, Jai Wolf and Alison Wonderland bringing in the New Year's celebration on Sunday.

The premiere three-night outdoor festival returns to its home in the sublime Sierra Nevada Mountains hosting over 50 artists performing on three stages, culminating with a breathtaking fireworks display to ring in 2018 with style.

In addition to the dynamic lineup of artists, the unique winter festival offers seamless access to Tahoe's multiple world-class resorts and 24-hour casinos, allowing patrons to enjoy the alpine setting by day and epic live performances at night — delivering the ultimate New Year's celebration.

Marking its seventh year at Bijou Park on the Lake Tahoe Community College campus, SnowGlobe 2017 sees a newly improved layout.

SnowGlobe features three stages, new interactive art installations, and the return of SnowGlobe's beloved Big Air activation — showcasing professional ski and snowboard demos in-between sets on the mainstage.

SnowGlobe is proud to once again partner with Hotels for Hope, its long-term exclusive lodging partner for SnowGlobe.

For every night a lodging accommodation is booked by SnowGlobe patrons, a portion will be donated directly to the Lake Tahoe Boys & Girls Club.

Picked as the official Hotels for Hope 2107 recipient, the Lake Tahoe Boys & Girls Club provides children and teens with a safe, positive and welcoming environment where they can have fun and enhance their education and experiences.

Visit http://www.snowglobemusicfestival.com to choose from dozens of nearby lodging options to fit a variety of needs and tastes.