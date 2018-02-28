Slide on into some blues with Roy Rogers & The Delta Rhythm Kings in Auburn
February 28, 2018
The State Theatre in Auburn presents Roy Rogers & the Delta Rhythm Kings at 7:30 p.m. Saturday.
Rogers is considered one of the blues scene's preeminent slide guitarists. His distinctive guitar style is instantly recognizable and certainly unforgettable.
He has won consistent critical acclaim for his consummate studio work as well as his deft ability to bring the house down during live shows with his band, the Delta Rhythm Kings. They consistently deliver sizzling live performances at major music festivals and venues around the globe including New Orleans Jazz Festival and Montreux (Switzerland).
Named after Hollywood's King of the Cowboys, Rogers started playing guitar at an early age and became entranced by the blues, playing in a local R&B band, and hitting the San Francisco's '60s club scene.
Rogers toured throughout the '80s with John Lee Hooker, also recording with BB King and Miles Davis — becoming synonymous with feverish slide guitar skills. As a performer, producer, songwriter and recording artist he garnered eight Grammy nominations, and two Grammy's were awarded for his work with Hooker.
Rogers has recorded 22 albums, including 12 solo releases and collaborative works with John Lee Hooker, Bela Fleck, Carlos Santana, Bonnie Raitt, Allen Toussaint, Linda Ronstadt, Sammy Hagar and Ray Manzarek, in addition to film soundtracks and commercials.
Recommended Stories For You
Rogers latest release "Into the Wild Blue" proves he and the Delta Rhythm Kings are at the top of their game.
Trending In: Entertainment
- John Seivert: Facts about back pain & exercise
- Made with plants, not with science — Don Lee Farms introduces a burger that is the first of its kind
- The sweetness of winter: Harvest of the Month hones in on cabbage and carrots
- Suzie Daggett: Proactive health & wellness
- Age in Motion: Helping relieve pain through yoga and therapeutic movement
Trending Sitewide
- SNOW UPDATES: Nevada County buildings closed; Chain control on Hwy 20 near Nevada City area (VIDEO)
- Nevada County sheriff: No threat to South County after Sunday shooting
- More snow on way for Nevada County
- Nevada County authorities investigate Sunday evening shooting
- Snow day for several western Nevada County schools