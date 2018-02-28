Slide on into some blues with Roy Rogers & The Delta Rhythm Kings in Auburn

The State Theatre in Auburn presents Roy Rogers & the Delta Rhythm Kings at 7:30 p.m. Saturday.

Rogers is considered one of the blues scene's preeminent slide guitarists. His distinctive guitar style is instantly recognizable and certainly unforgettable.

He has won consistent critical acclaim for his consummate studio work as well as his deft ability to bring the house down during live shows with his band, the Delta Rhythm Kings. They consistently deliver sizzling live performances at major music festivals and venues around the globe including New Orleans Jazz Festival and Montreux (Switzerland).

Named after Hollywood's King of the Cowboys, Rogers started playing guitar at an early age and became entranced by the blues, playing in a local R&B band, and hitting the San Francisco's '60s club scene.

Rogers toured throughout the '80s with John Lee Hooker, also recording with BB King and Miles Davis — becoming synonymous with feverish slide guitar skills. As a performer, producer, songwriter and recording artist he garnered eight Grammy nominations, and two Grammy's were awarded for his work with Hooker.

Rogers has recorded 22 albums, including 12 solo releases and collaborative works with John Lee Hooker, Bela Fleck, Carlos Santana, Bonnie Raitt, Allen Toussaint, Linda Ronstadt, Sammy Hagar and Ray Manzarek, in addition to film soundtracks and commercials.

Rogers latest release "Into the Wild Blue" proves he and the Delta Rhythm Kings are at the top of their game.