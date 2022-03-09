Skerryvore head to Miners Foundry

Scottish group Skerryvore will hit the stage at the Miners Foundry for a spirited concert March 13.

The group — who has been performing their unique blend of fiddle, accordions, guitar, pipes and whistles since 2005 — has released six albums to critical acclaim. The group takes audiences on an aural trip to its native Scotland where music has for centuries been both celebratory and meaningful.

For an additional fee of $50 guests can opt to partake in a special whiskey tasting, which is hosted by Skerryvore themselves. The tasting includes four to five offerings; the group tries to include varieties that highlight the various regions including Speyside, Islay, Highland and Lowland.

“We’re excited to get back to Nevada City as it’s a place we’ve played a few times before and have always had a blast there,” said Alec Dalgish, the band’s guitarist. “We’re currently working on a new album and we’re going to be giving a preview of some new stuff while on this tour.

“As always we aim to get everyone hyped up and feeling like they’re part of the show. Singing along, dancing, [and] jumping around like a lunatic are all encouraged.”

The safety of all guests, staff, volunteers, and community remains the highest priority at the Miners Foundry as the COVID pandemic continues. Guests will continue to need the following items for admission:

1. A mask (except when actively eating or drinking)

2. Photo ID (for those over 18) and Proof of Full Vaccination or

3. 48 Hour PCR Negative test or

4. 24 Hour Antigen Test

For general information please visit minersfoundry.org or call 530-265-5040.

Source: Miners Foundry Cultural Center

