Sisters in harmony: The T Sisters and Honey of the Heart to perform at The Center for the Arts in Grass Valley

TICKETS: $24 members, $26 general public. Tickets at The Center for the Arts Box Office or by calling 530-274-8384 ext 14, BriarPatch Food Coop — 530-272-5333, or online at http://www.thecenterforthearts.org

WHERE: The Center for the Arts, 314 W Main Street, Grass Valley, CA 95945

WHAT: T Sisters with Honey of the Heart opening

WHO: The Center for the Arts presents

The T Sisters return to The Center for the Arts in Grass Valley for a concert on Friday. Opening the show will be Nevada County favorites Honey of the Heart.

Born and raised in California and now based in the creative hub of Oakland, the T Sisters embody harmony. Erika, Rachel and Chloe have been singing and writing music together since childhood, and the lifetime of practice shows.

The three sisters' inventive songwriting is supported by their own acoustic instrumentation as well as upright bass (Steve Height), mandolin/guitar (Andrew Allen Fahlander), and drums (Marlon Aldana). Their sound represents a continuum of music, from traditional to pop influences, moments of breathtaking a cappella to swells of energetic indie Americana.

In the last two years, they've been honored to support such acts as Amos Lee, The Wood Brothers, Todd Rundgren, The Waybacks, Laurie Lewis, ALO, Elephant Revival, The California Honeydrops, and more. Notable performances include Merlefest, Kate Wolf Music Festival, High Sierra Music Festival, Hardly Strictly Bluegrass (support role), Sisters Folk Festival, Strawberry Music Festival, Americana Music Association Festival, Music City Roots, and Garrison Keillor's 'A Prairie Home Companion'.

Following their 2014 debut album "Kindred Lines" (produced by folk/bluegrass legend Laurie Lewis), the T Sisters released their self-titled full-length album in October of 2016. "T Sisters" has already received extensive airplay leading to a top position in the Roots Music Reports and continues to climb in the Americana Charts.

Starting off the evening will be Honey of the Heart. Fronted by Justin Ancheta and Maren Metke, their music is described as folk, soul, world, roots, fusion with rich harmonies, and powerful vocals.

The duo weaves together soaring, rich vocals and melodies, haunting, epic, harmonies, contagious polyrhythms infused with deep, soulful, intimate presence, message and skill to sweeten the hearts of all who listen.

They were featured twice at WorldFest 2015, Prana Festival 2014, opened for Taj Mahal in March 2015, and Rising Appalachia in Fall 2014. In 2016 they made appearances at SOUP Fest, Bicycle Music Festival, Wild and Scenic Film Festival, High Sierra Music Festival, Makers Faire. They have produced two EP's, including "Live @ CFTA." They released their Best of Live "Duo Live" in Nevada City.