Singing with the choir at the Miners Foundry in Nevada City

TICKETS: $10 suggested donation or free when you become a member at $7.50/month. Proceeds go to the Foundry’s building improvement fund

The rafters of the 158 year-old Stone Hall will ring from 6-9 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 24, at the Miners Foundry Cultural Center, when Rod Baggett, choral conductor at Nevada Union High School and Seven Hills Middle School, along with multi-instrumentalist and singer Jonathan Meredith, will lead dozens of singers unified in song.

This unique countywide experience called "The Foundry Sings" aims to gather people of all ages and singing levels (think professional opera singers to karaoke lovers and amateur show singers), under one roof to share in the power of song.

The Foundry Sings is inspired by the popular Choir! Choir! Choir!, a weekly drop-in singing event based in Toronto, Canada, which has attracted professional musicians such as Rufus Wainwright to sing with the group.

"I love the idea of an event where the audience participates in the action," said Pamela Meek, Miners Foundry's board of directors. "It's a fun way to meet new people while supporting the Foundry."

How it works

When attendees first arrive they are given a lyric sheet to a popular contemporary song. Individuals do not need to know how to read music. Baggett and Meredith will teach attendees the vocal arrangement.

At the end of the evening, after a few practices, everyone comes together to sing the song, which is then filmed and put up on YouTube.

"A vibrant energy is created between us when we sing together in harmony," said Baggett. "Singing your part in a choir and hearing how the different vocal layers blend with one another is a musical phenomenon we all deserve to experience."

Several special guest performers will be joining in on the fun and food and refreshments will be available for purchase.

The quarterly event is a fundraiser for the Miners Foundry Cultural Center's building improvement fund. For nearly 160 years the historic Miners Foundry Cultural Center has been the hub of arts, culture and community in Nevada County.