InConcert Sierra presents the Sierra Master Chorale and chamber orchestra on Sunday, May 21 and Tuesday, May 23.

Human beings have been singing since the beginning of time. SMC Music Director and Conductor Alison Skinner has curated an exquisite program that explores the evolution of choral music over the centuries. From the single-line chant, Karitas Habundat, by the first known composer of Western music, Hildegard von Bingen (1098-1179), the program traverses through great works composed in the Renaissance, Baroque, Classical, Romantic and 20th Century Eras, to current day.