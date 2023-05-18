InConcert Sierra presents the Sierra Master Chorale and chamber orchestra on Sunday, May 21 and Tuesday, May 23.
Human beings have been singing since the beginning of time. SMC Music Director and Conductor Alison Skinner has curated an exquisite program that explores the evolution of choral music over the centuries. From the single-line chant, Karitas Habundat, by the first known composer of Western music, Hildegard von Bingen (1098-1179), the program traverses through great works composed in the Renaissance, Baroque, Classical, Romantic and 20th Century Eras, to current day.
“As the choir learned the music this cycle, we focused on changing the style of singing depending on the composition’s time period. For example, the hauntingly beautiful chant line of women’s voices starts the program, followed by the overlapping, polyphonic writing of Morley’s motet, into the more structured Baroque and Classical music. Many of the songs on the second half of our program feature lush, Romantic and 20th Century harmonies that evoke emotions in a way that is markedly different from the music in the first half of the program,” said Skinner.
“Alison has created a wonderful program that presents something for everyone. Mozart, Haydn, Beethoven, Bruckner, Gjeilo, and Vaughn Williams are just some of the great composers represented.” said tenor Steve Mendoza.
“One of my personal favorites is the beautiful chant-like “Ubi Caritas” by Ola Gjeilo, a piece that espouses love, charity and togetherness while shunning division and controversy, truly applicable to the times in which we live,” said Mendoza.
On Tuesday, May 23, there is a special ticket price offer of “pay what you can” with a $20 minimum admission.
“We want everyone to hear this beautiful music that the choir has worked hard on through a particularly difficult cycle due to the snowstorms in February and March. To make the cost a bit more affordable and entice attendance on an otherwise unlikely Tuesday evening for concertgoers, we chose to try this new admission price,” said Julie Hardin, ICS Executive Director.
InConcert Sierra is a Nevada County nonprofit organization that presents concerts featuring the world’s leading and emerging classical musicians and produces its own Sierra Master Chorale and InConcert Sierra Orchestra concerts, as well as robust educational programs for all ages. Since its inception in 1946, ICS continues to foster a vibrant arts and culture scene in the region.
KNOW & GO WHAT: InConcert Sierra presents Sierra Master Chorale WHEN: 2 p.m., Sunday, May 21 and 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 23 WHERE: Seventh-day Adventist Church, 12889 Osborne Hill Road, Grass Valley TICKETS: $48 general (Sun); $20+ (Tues) — Youth (5-17) free with adult available online at inconcertsierra.org or call 530-273-3990 {related_content_uuid}a27086a8-41bf-4bba-969c-a1d197dac6ea{/related_content_uuid}