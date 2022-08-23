Singer/songwriter Dana Cooper promotes new CD release at Wild Eye Pub

Nashville acclaimed singer/songwriter Dana Cooper is currently out on his National CD Release Tour and will stop at the Wild Eye Pub on Monday, Aug. 22, according to a press release.

The CD, I Can Face The Truth, has received rave reviews and has charted on five radio charts, ranging from Folk, Americana & Alt., and Country, according to the release.

Cooper has had a vast career, the release stated, starting with his first self-titled release on Elektra Records. His studio band consists of legendary players Leeland Sklar and Russ Kunkel. Since then, Cooper has worked with many notables including Lyle Lovett, Hal Ketchum, Kim Richey, Tom Kimmel, Susan Werner, Maura O’Connell, Don Henry and Kim Carnes, the release stated.

Cooper is known for insightful storytelling and songwriting, as well as his impressive guitar and harmonica playing, according to the release.

During his years as a Troubadour, Cooper has received many Accolades including: In the Spirit of Follk Award; Heritage Musician Award; Best Male Songwriter Award- Indie Acoustic Project; Best Record- The Tennesseean; and Nashville Music Award Nomination Best Pop Album, according to the release.

With his latest CD release, “I Can Face The Truth”, Cooper faces hard truths head on with humor and heartfelt expression, the release stated.

More information about Cooper can be found at http://www.danacoopermusic.com .

Source: Blue Skies Management