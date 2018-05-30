Sing your heart out: Three eclectic songwriters showcased at the Open Book

Demonstrating the technical complexity and the emotional depth contained in creative songwriting, three eclectic singer songwriters — Peter Johnson, Gary Parks and Gary Logan — will bring both new and old compositions to the Open Book in Grass Valley from 4-7 p.m. Sunday. This performance is the latest in a series of periodic Songwriter Showcases hosted by the Open Book. $10 tickets available at the door and refreshments will be available.

Peter Johnson brings a multi-faceted quality to his writing, resulting in songs that are as complex lyrically as they are instrumentally. His songs span many genres and draw subtle influence from classical, rock, punk, folk and pop, often within the same song.

Johnson's work has been referred to as a master class in lyric writing, as well as sweet, soulful and refined. His songs have been adored by prominent local artists, and one of his 2018 compositions will even be featured at this year's beloved KVMR Celtic Festival.

Gary Parks wrote his first songs as a teenager in the mid-1960's. In his thirties, he recorded his "Toneweave" album with 11 original songs, which garnered a bit of airplay. But with children to raise, he found that playing music wasn't sufficient; he earned his master's degree and spent about 25 years in the professional audio and communications industry, as the family grew up.

Parks is now performing jazz standards and bossa nova tunes as a duo (also with a quartet) with his wife Eva, writing articles for pro audio and music magazines.

Gary Logan can't remember a time in his life that didn't include music. He considers himself lucky to have had the musical career he has.

In 1976 he was signed to his first songwriting and recording contract and by 1979 he, along with his brother Richard, were writing film scores, Off-Broadway shows, jingles for commercials, and songs for their band and others.

From the 1980s to today, he has played with hundreds of amazing musicians and at venues around the world. For this showcase, he has chosen to play a collection of songs that span his lifelong musical journey.

For more information about the Songwriter Showcase or other upcoming Open Book events, call 530-264-6844.

