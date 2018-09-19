Sing your favorite Beatles’ songs: Sing along to ‘Yellow Submarine’ in Auburn

Cinema at the State Theatre in Auburn presents The Beatles' "Yellow Submarine Sing Along" at 7 p.m. Thursday, according to a release.

In celebration of its 50th anniversary, The Beatles' groundbreaking animated feature film, "Yellow Submarine," has been beautifully restored and released as a sing along so that Beatles fans of all ages can come together and share in this visually stunning movie and soundtrack.

An icon of psychedelic pop culture, "Yellow Submarine," based on a song by John Lennon and Paul McCartney, is a colorful musical spectacle and an exhilaratingly joyful cinematic experience for all ages — filled with visual invention, optical illusions, word play, and music, including "Eleanor Rigby," "When I'm Sixty-Four," "Lucy in the Sky With Diamonds" and "All You Need Is Love."

When the film debuted in 1968, it was instantly recognized as a landmark achievement, revolutionizing a genre by integrating the freestyle approach of the era with innovative animation techniques. Due to the delicate nature of the hand-drawn original artwork, the digital clean-up of the film was done completely by hand, frame by frame.

The film's songs and score were remixed in 5.1 stereo surround sound at Abbey Road Studios.

For more information visit http://www.livefromauburn.com or call 530-885-0156.

Source: Auburn Placer Performing Arts Center