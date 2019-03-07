Sing it, Sarahs: Wild Eye welcomes Americana’s rising stars

As rising stars in the West Coast Americana scene, The Real Sarahs have distinguished themselves as skillful harmony singers and evocative songwriters. Singing from the stories of their own journeys and life experiences, their original music is honest, captivating and heartfelt.

Their organic sound enchants and uplifts the spirit, as they share a special vocal synergy. Embracing many genres of music, you'll hear notes of folk, jazz, blues, bluegrass, and country ring through their songs.

The Real Sarahs are based in coastal Mendocino County, California, and in the last year have traveled up and down the West Coast and also to the United Kingdom. Sarah Larkin and Sarah Ryan have been singing and writing songs together for eight years. They recently welcomed Jen Rund to the ensemble, on electric and upright bass.

Together, they weave a magical tapestry of uptempo folk music that has captured the hearts of audiences everywhere they travel and perform. This ensemble creates magic with voices in harmony, acoustic instruments, and the energetic connection between artists and audience.

Catch The Real Sarahs' first local performance at Grass Valley's oldest/newest venue for great music, local organic food, and tasty cocktails. They debut at the Wild Eye Pub on Friday, March 8. For more information visit wildeyepub.com.