Sing It! Musicals on the big screen at Del Oro

These hills are alive with the sound of music. Can you hear it? The rushing creeks, the surging rivers and gurgling brooks — it seems like the whole world is singing for spring these days. In alignment with this seasonal song-fest, Del Oro Theatre presents a series of musical films on the big screen.

Selected from the very best of the genre from the last few decades, the series includes "Guys and Dolls," "The Sound of Music," "Grease" and "Moulin Rouge." Each film will show at 7 p.m. on Tuesday evenings, with the first two in the series also presented as a matinee at 1 p.m. on Wednesday. The series begins April 2.

The first film of the series will be "Guys and Dolls" (1955 – Not Rated), starring Frank Sinatra, Marlon Brando, Jean Simmons, and Vivian Blaine. Brando stars as Sky Masterson, who takes a bet with Nathan Detroit (Sinatra) that he can't get the virtuous missionary Sarah Brown (Simmons) on a date. When he starts falling for her for real, the stakes are as high as Detroit's big crap game. The movie features some of the catchiest tunes in showbiz history – Luck Be a Lady, Sit Down You're Rockin' the Boat, and Fugue for Tinhorns (I got the horse right here…) and has been called "the best picture Sam Goldwyn ever produced" (Chicago Reader). "Guys and Dolls" plays Tuesday, April 2 at 7 p.m. and again Wednesday, April 3 at 1 p.m.

The second movie in the series is "The Sound of Music" (1965 – Rated G), starring Julie Andrews and Christopher Plummer in one of the most popular musicals of all time. Nominated for ten Academy Awards and winner of five, including Best Picture, "The Sound of Music" is based on the true story of the von Trapp family singers. Julie Andrews stars as Maria who becomes governess to Captain Georg von Trapp's seven children, winning them over with her big heart and musical adventures. Set in 1938 in the gorgeous city of Salzburg against the backdrop of the impending war, "The Sound of Music" features an absolute treasure trove of songs – My Favorite Things, Maria, Climb Ev'ry Mountain, Do-Re-Mi, The Lonely Goatherd, Edelweiss, and more. "The Sound of Music" plays Tuesday, April 9 at 7 p.m. and again Wednesday, April 10 at 1 p.m.

The third film in the series brings us to a story set in the 1950s, but with the grittier point of view of 1978. "Grease" (1978 – Rated PG-13) stars John Travolta as greaser Danny who falls in love with good girl Sandy (Olivia Newton-John) over the summer. When they discover they are going to the same high school, Danny has to play it cool with his bad-boy T-bird gang while Sandy has to try to fit in. With Travolta on fire after Saturday Night Fever in 1977, "Grease" became the highest-grossing film of 1978 and the highest grossing musical ever. Stockard Channing also does a star turn as Pink Lady Rizzo. You'll want to get dressed up for this movie, and brush up on the lyrics to Beauty School Dropout, Sandy, and Summer Nights. "Grease" plays Tuesday, April 16 at 7 p.m.

The final film in the series is "Moulin Rouge" (2001 – Rated PG-13). Starring Ewan McGregor and Nicole Kidman, the film by celebrated filmmaker Baz Luhrmann ("Romeo & Juliet," "Strictly Ballroom," "The Great Gatsby") is a tour-de-force of music, drama, and spectacle. Luhrmann defies convention by setting the film in 1890s Paris but filling it with contemporary music by artists such as Nirvana, Madonna, and Queen, among others. The story follows Christian (McGregor), a young idealistic poet who falls in love with the courtesan Satine (Kidman) who is the star of the Moulin Rouge and coveted by a jealous duke. Their doomed romance forms "a rare picture that gets you intoxicated on the possibilities of movies" (Chicago Tribune). "Moulin Rouge" plays Tuesday, April 23 at 7 p.m.

Tickets for the movie are $7 for all seats, and are available in advance at the Del Oro Box Office or online at http://www.sierratheaters.com.