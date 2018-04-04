Sing in a group: The Foundry Sings ramps up for their next concert at the Miners Foundry in Nevada City

TICKETS: $10 suggested donation or free when you become a member at $7.50/month. Proceeds go to the Miners Foundry building improvement fund

The Foundry Sings returns to the historic Miners Foundry Cultural Center from 6-9 p.m. Wednesday, April 11.

The unique and wildly popular event gathers people of all ages and singing levels (professional opera singers and musicians to karaoke lovers and amateur show singers), under one roof, for one night, to share in the power of song.

Inspired by the popular Choir! Choir! Choir!, a weekly drop-in singing event based in Toronto, Canada, the inaugural Foundry Sings in January welcomed an astonishing 200 people on a blustery winter's night to come out and sing.

Rod Baggett, choral conductor at Nevada Union High School and Seven Hills Middle School, along with multi-instrumentalist and singer Jonathan Meredith, and other special guests lead the group in learning the selected song and finally by performing it at the end of the night which is documented in a video.

"We were so overwhelmed by the community's positive response of the first Foundry Sings," said the Miners Foundry's Executive Director Gretchen Bond. "It was a beautiful thing to look out into the crowd gathered in the Stone Hall and see multiple generations of new and familiar faces. It really captured the magic that happens every day at the Miners Foundry."

How it works

Recommended Stories For You

When attendees first arrive they are given a lyric sheet to a popular contemporary song. Individuals do not need to know how to read music.

Baggett and Meredith will teach attendees the vocal arrangement. At the end of the evening, after a few practices, everyone comes together to sing the song, which is then filmed and put online. Everyone has a grand time and goes home feeling great.

"A vibrant energy is created between us when we sing together in harmony," said Baggett. "Singing your part in a choir and hearing how the different vocal layers blend with one another is a musical phenomenon we all deserve to experience."

Food and refreshments will be available for purchase.

The quarterly event is a fundraiser for the Miners Foundry Cultural Center's building improvement fund. For nearly 160 years the historic Miners Foundry Cultural Center has been the hub of arts, culture and community in Nevada County.

Each year over 400 events are hosted in our beautiful halls including the following signature events presented by the Miners Foundry. Individually these events represent how diverse the arts are in our community and together they make up the rich cultural fabric that we have come to enjoy for generations.