Sing along to ‘Grease’ at the Auburn State Theatre
August 1, 2018
KNOW & GO
WHAT: “Grease Sing Along”
WHEN: 7 p.m. Thursday
WHERE: State Theatre, 985 Lincoln Way, Auburn
TICKETS: General Admission is $8
INFO: Visit http://www.livefromauburn.com or call 530-885-0156 for more information
Cinema at the State Theatre in Auburn presents "Grease Sing Along" at 7 p.m. Thursday.
This subtitled re-release of "Grease" takes Sing Along to a whole new level. Attendees are encouraged to bring friends and family, as all will have a great time singing along with the one of the best-selling sound tracks of all time, including now-classic songs such as "We Go Together," "Summer Nights" and "You're the One That I Want."
In 1978s biggest blockbuster, 1950s teens Danny (John Travolta) and Australian transfer Sandy (Olivia Newton-John) spend their "Summer Nights" falling in love, but once fall comes, it's back to Rydell High and its cliques.
It's all about being cool, cutting class, and getting a date for the big dance. Danny is still stuck on his summer love, Sandy, a "good girl" that his greaser cronies will be hard-pressed to accept.
Along the way there are fantastic dance sequences, with appearances by a variety of pros (Eve Arden, Sid Caesar, Dody Goodman, Alice Ghostley, and Fannie Flagg) and a winning performance by Stockard Channing.
Source: Auburn Placer Performance Arts Center.
KNOW & GO
WHAT: “Grease Sing Along”
WHEN: 7 p.m. Thursday
WHERE: State Theatre, 985 Lincoln Way, Auburn
TICKETS: General Admission is $8
INFO: Visit http://www.livefromauburn.com or call 530-885-0156 for more information
Trending In: Entertainment
- Script-to-screen winners from the Thru the Lens event at the Del Oro Theater in Grass Valley
- John Seivert: Fitness and self-treatment at the Yuba River
- Covered California health insurance rates for 2019 announced
- Rod Byers: Nevada City Uncorked — Gateway to the wines from the north country
- Summer Movies for Kids begins at Del Oro Theatre in Grass Valley