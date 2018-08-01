Sing along to ‘Grease’ at the Auburn State Theatre

Cinema at the State Theatre in Auburn presents "Grease Sing Along" at 7 p.m. Thursday.

This subtitled re-release of "Grease" takes Sing Along to a whole new level. Attendees are encouraged to bring friends and family, as all will have a great time singing along with the one of the best-selling sound tracks of all time, including now-classic songs such as "We Go Together," "Summer Nights" and "You're the One That I Want."

In 1978s biggest blockbuster, 1950s teens Danny (John Travolta) and Australian transfer Sandy (Olivia Newton-John) spend their "Summer Nights" falling in love, but once fall comes, it's back to Rydell High and its cliques.

It's all about being cool, cutting class, and getting a date for the big dance. Danny is still stuck on his summer love, Sandy, a "good girl" that his greaser cronies will be hard-pressed to accept.

Along the way there are fantastic dance sequences, with appearances by a variety of pros (Eve Arden, Sid Caesar, Dody Goodman, Alice Ghostley, and Fannie Flagg) and a winning performance by Stockard Channing.

Source: Auburn Placer Performance Arts Center.