Silent Movies with Walt Strony are back

Come and spend a Sunday afternoon like folks 100 years ago did. You are invited to enjoy the silent film,“The Freshman” starring the famous silent film star, Harold Lloyd, on screen and the renowned Walt Strony accompanying the film on the organ as in “olden days.” This 1925 comedy will be shown on April 24 at 4 p.m. at Peace Lutheran Church on 828 W. Main Street just up the hill from Historic Downtown Grass Valley. There is no charge for the event; however, donations to the Arts@Peace fund will be welcomed. A wine and cheese reception will follow the film showing.

“The Freshman” is a hilarious story of a young college man’s attempts to win popularity (and, of course, the girl) at his new school; these attempts include his football foibles as a waterboy on the team. The Lloyd estate has given Peace rights to show this famous film. It has been selected by the Library of Congress for preservation in its National Film Registry due to it being determined as “culturally, historically or aesthetically significant.”

Silent Movies With Walt Strony Presents, halted by COVID-19, have drawn audiences from afar. With Walt at the organ you experience a silent film just as it was enjoyed in its heyday, complete with sound effects and period music. In Walt’s own words, “My original score is in the style of what would have been done originally. The idea is to create a musical background that helps the actors emote from the screen, without the music attracting to itself.”

Walt Strony in concert.

Photo by Trina Kliest

Walt Strony is an inductee into the American Theater Organ Society Hall of Fame and is the only living two-time winner of the ATOS Organist of the Year Award. Beginning his public career at 18, he has performed worldwide in venues ranging from early days in pizza parlors to famous international music halls. Nevada County is very lucky to have attracted him; he will be playing on Peace’s new Allen RLX-66 organ, which Walt helped to design, purchase and install.

Doors will open at 3:30 p.m. and masks will be required. This event will benefit non-profit Arts@Peace which offers high-quality, free cultural events to Western Nevada County. For more information visit http://www.PeaceLutheranGV.org .

Source: Peace Lutheran Church