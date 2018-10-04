Silent “Hunchback” screens with live music: Organist Walt Strony performs at Peace Lutheran Church in Grass Valley

INFO: A free wine-and-cheese reception follows the film. For more information visit http://www.PeaceLutheranGV.org or call 530-273-9631

Nationally recognized organist Walt Strony will perform live music to accompany "The Hunchback of Notre Dame," the 1923 silent film starring Lon Chaney, at 4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 14, in Grass Valley.

Based on the 1831 Victor Hugo novel, "Hunchback" chronicles the suffering, yearning and ultimately, the redemption of the human spirit.

The physically deformed Quasimodo lives a life of isolation and abuse. His differentness leaves him scarred by the jeers of fellow Parisians. But his spirit soars to nobility when touched by the healing power of love!

"Hunchback" screens for free at Peace Lutheran Church, 828 W. Main St., near downtown Grass Valley. A free wine-and-cheese reception follows. It's a production of Arts at Peace, the church's offering of high-quality cultural events.

Peace is raising money to buy a new organ for the church sanctuary, and any donations will be accepted gratefully.

"This is perhaps Lon Chaney's best film, in terms of his acting," said Strony, who performs at film festivals across the nation. And the story speaks to us today: of persecution, love, hope and heroism.

Recommended Stories For You

Strony will perform original compositions as part of the score he has assembled to evoke the action and emotions viewers see on the screen. One original work is the theme Strony plays when the deformed Quasimodo makes his appearance ringing the great bells of the Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris.

"I couldn't think of anything already written that would work for this, so I wrote my own," he said.

Strony's score also features French, Romantic-era composers including Camille Saint-Saëns and Cesar Franck.

"I like to use music of French composers that would portray the spirit of the time," Strony said. "Since the film is set in 1482, I'll also include much earlier music that sets the tone for the era."

For the first time in Peace's "Silent Movies with Walt Strony" series, Strony will perform on his own, personal instrument — part of his signature line of organs.

"I designed this organ for the Allen Organ Co.," Strony said. "It's the only one in California of its type."

This performance offers a taste of the sound that could be produced in the Peace sanctuary with a modern digital-pipe instrument.

Strony's goal, he added, is to recreate the experience of watching silent movies the way they were originally intended. For that reason, listeners won't hear music from the 1996 Disney movie or the 1999 stage musical.

Tragic love story

The 1923 film was produced by Carl Laemmle and Irving Thalberg, and shot at Laemmle's Universal Studios in Hollywood. It takes its story from Victor Hugo's 1831 novel of the same name.

The story relates Quasimodo's love for the kind and free-spirited Esmeralda.

A three-way competition for Esmeralda's affection unfolds against the backdrop of a beggar army, an evil cathedral manager, his saintly brother, a dashing captain, a festive ball and an attack on the cathedral. But this powerful story ends in tragedy.

"This is not a film for young children," Strony said.

More than $20,000 has been raised so far toward a new sanctuary organ. In addition to being used in worship services, the new combination digital-pipe organ would be used by secular community groups that perform in the sanctuary, including Music in the Mountains.

Trina Kleist is the youth & outreach coordinator for Peace Lutheran Church. More at http://www.PeaceLutheranGV.org or 530-273-9631.