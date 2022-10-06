Sierra Theatres offering reduced ticket prices in ‘Fall Flashback’ special
For a limited time only Sierra Theaters is “Flashing Back” to pre-inflationary times. All regularly-scheduled Sierra Theaters movie tickets will be offered at 2017 prices during the Fall Flashback Ticket Price Special. General Admission tickets will be $10 and Child, Senior and Active Military tickets will be $8 starting this Friday, Oct. 7. (A $1 3D surcharge still applies.)
Owner Michael LaMarca says, “A bunch of new movies are coming out in the next few weeks and we want people to come out and enjoy the shows without it hurting their pocket books; that’s why we dropped our ticket prices back to 2017 levels for a limited time.”
Among the movies coming to Grass Valley this month are, for the kids, “Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile” – based on the 1965 children’s book, for teens, “Smile” and “Halloween Ends,” for grown-ups, “Amsterdam” with Christian Bale, and locally directed “Buried: The 1982 Alpine Meadows Avalanche.”
Advanced tickets may be purchased at the box office or online at http://www.sierratheaters.com. For more information, call 530-477-1100.
Source: Sierra Theatres
WHO: Sierra Theaters — Del Oro Theatre and Sutton Cinemas
WHAT: Fall Flashback Ticket Price Special
WHEN: Beginning Friday, Oct. 7 – For a limited time only
WHERE: Del Oro Theatre, 165 Mill St., Grass Valley and Sutton Cinemas, 399 Sutton Way, Grass Valley
TICKETS: Regular Admission $10; Child, Senior, Military: $8 ($1 3D surcharge applies)
