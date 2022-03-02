Sierra Theaters presents year’s most acclaimed short films

For more than fifteen years, ShortsTV has proudly brought the Oscar Nominated Short Films to audiences across the globe. This special release features the year’s most acclaimed short films and for a limited time is available to watch on the big screen. Each nominee is released in one of three distinct feature-length compilations according to their category of nomination: Live Action, Animation or Documentary. The theatrical release of the nominated short films each year is the world’s largest commercial release of short films on the planet, delighting audiences and giving filmmakers unprecedented opportunity to entertain short film fans. The Animated Shorts Program includes five films. The Animated Shorts Program contains adult content and is not suitable for patrons under 18.

Robin Robin

Dan Ojari and Mikey Please, UK, 32 min.

“Robin Robin,“ an Aardman Production, is the tale of a small bird with a very big heart. After a shaky nativity of her own – her unhatched egg falls out of the nest and into a rubbish dumpster – she comes out of her shell, in more ways than one, and is adopted by a loving family of mice burglars.

Boxballet

Anton Dyakov, Russia, 15 min.

Delicate ballerina Olya meets Evgeny, a rough boxer who personifies “strong but silent.” With very different lives and worldviews, will they be brave enough to embrace their feelings? Can two fragile souls hang on to each other despite the world’s cruelty?

Affairs of the Art

Joanna Quinn and Les Mills, UK/Canada, 16 min.

With “Affairs of the Art,“ director Joanna Quinn and producer/screenwriter Les Mills continue the series of beloved, hilarious and award-winning animated UK films starring Beryl, a 59-year-old factory worker who’s obsessed with drawing and determined to become a hyper-futurist artiste. “Affairs of the Art” features Quinn’s signature hand-drawn animation with attitude and Mill’s raucously humorous scenarios, in an endearing romp through one family’s eccentric addictions.

Bestia

Hugo Covarrubias and Tevo Díaz, Chile, 15 min.

Inspired by real events, “Bestia“ enters the life of a secret police agent in the military dictatorship in Chile. The relationship with her dog, her body, her fears and frustrations, reveal a macabre fracture in her mind and a country.

The Windshield Wiper

Alberto Mielgo and Leo Sanchez, USA/Spain, 14 min.

Inside a cafe, while smoking a whole pack of cigarettes, a man poses an ambitious question: “What is Love?” A collection of vignettes and situations will lead the man to the desired conclusion.

The Live Action Short Film Program will be presented at Sutton Cinemas on Sunday, March 13, at 7 p.m. The Documentary Short Film Program will be presented at Sutton Cinemas on Sunday, March 20, at 6:45 p.m. The Academy Awards will be broadcast on television on Sunday, March 27. See all three programs before the awards are announced!

Curious movie-goers can watch the trailer for each film in the program at http://www.shorts.tv/theoscarshorts .

Tickets may be purchased at the Sutton Cinemas Box Office or online at http://www.sierratheaters.com .

“Affairs of the Art” is one of the films in the Oscar Nominated Short Films Animation Program.

Provided photo