Local actors, singers and dancers are invited to audition for Sierra Stages’ summer musical, Guys and Dolls.
Set in 1930s New York, a group of gamblers and evangelists roll the dice on love and life in this iconic American musical. Overflowing with songbook classics, Guys and Dolls is a rollicking celebration of mismatched lovers and small-time hucksters.
Auditions start at 10 a.m. on the weekend of January 7 - 8, 2023 and are open to anyone interested in performing onstage at the beautiful Nevada Theatre. All roles are open, all ages are welcome, and we will be following non-traditional casting best practices. The show will run from July 13 - August 5 and rehearsals will begin in the spring.
You must have a time slot to audition! For a character breakdown, additional information, and to sign up for an audition time, visit our website at sierrastages.org/auditions.
Guys and Dolls will be directed by Jeff Mason, with musical direction by Susan Mason and choreography by Christi Colombo. All roles are unpaid. This production is by and for our wonderfully talented community — all are welcome to join us for a day of singing and dancing in a supportive, positive environment!
Source: Sierra Stages