Sierra Stages is bringing The Moors to life at The Nevada Theatre, according to a press release. Written by award-winning playwright Jen Silverman, the show runs from March 10 — April 2 at The Nevada Theatre.

The Moors is a deviously dark comedy about love, desperation and power. In this modern twist on a classic Gothic romance, two sisters and a melancholy mastiff who live out their lives on the bleak English moors. The arrival of a hapless governess and an injured moor-hen set all three on a strange and dangerous path.