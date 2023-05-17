The Beauty Queen of Leenane

Ariel Elliott and Sue Legate-Halford play the feuding daughter and mother in ‘The Beauty Queen of Leenane.’

 Photo by Heidi Grass

Sierra Stages is thrilled to present ‘The Beauty Queen of Leenane’ as the next installation of their long-running Theater by the Book series tonight at the Miners Foundry. Written by playwright Martin McDonagh, this fierce and funny show won the Olivier Award for Best Play, and was nominated for four Tony Awards, winning four of them.

The Beauty Queen of Leenane is the story of Maureen, a lonely isolated woman whose youth has been squandered in the care of her ailing but iron-willed mother, Mag. When a suitor threatens to lure Maureen away, the desperation drives both women to the edge — and a mother-daughter confrontation explodes.