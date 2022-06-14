Sierra Stages presents ‘Patty from HR: A Zoom with a View’

Sierra Stages brings a unique theatrical experience to the Nevada Theatre in June. “Patty from HR: A Zoom with a View” is a one-person show created by San Francisco-based performer Michael Phillis, and it promises to be one of the most different — and hilarious — shows of the summer.

“Patty from HR: A Zoom with a View” brings the audience into the world’s worst Zoom meeting run by Silicon Valley’s most incompetent HR manager. It is a laugh-out-loud lampoon of today’s tech culture, as well as an incisive commentary on the importance of connection in an increasingly fractured society. Played with comedic brilliance by Michael Phillis, Patty proves that HR truly is a drag.

Patty from HR is the first of Sierra Stages’ “Out There” series — a new program dedicated to bringing fresh theatrical voices from the Bay Area to Nevada County. “This is the first time we have brought a show in from outside of Nevada County, and I’m incredibly excited to be a part of it,” said Sierra Stages production associate, Laura LeBleu. “Sierra Stages is still very much a theater company by and for the community, but every now and then it’s fun to experience performances a bit off the beaten path.”

Michael Phillis is an award-winning writer, director, actor, and filmmaker who has performed his one-person shows in San Francisco, New York, Los Angeles, and in schools and universities around the country. “A Zoom with a View” is the third in a series of Patty from HR performances. “Patty is a delight to bring to the stage because her heart is in the right place, but she fails miserably at her job. She has all of the responsibility but none of the competence — which might sound familiar to anyone who has worked in corporate America. And when Zoom came along, well — I just knew I had to see how Patty would handle it. Or, more accurately, ruin it.”

You can learn more about Michael at his website, michaelphillis.com.

Both performances of “Patty from HR: Zoom with a View” will be hosted by local drag queen luminary Cloaca, and will feature pre-show performances by comedians Jori Philips and Trevor Wade, and performer Laura LeBleu.

All seating for the show is reserved, including a special C-Suite Package that includes a Patty from HR swag bag and a post-show photo op with Patty herself. C-Suite tickets are $50 and all other seats are $30. Doors open at 7 p.m. If you need an accessible seat, please contact us ahead of time at reservations@SierraStages.org and let us know your needs and we’ll be sure to set aside accessible seats for you and your companion. For tickets and information, visit http://www.SierraStages.org or call Sierra Stages at 530-346-3210.

Source: Sierra Stages

Michael Phillis is an award-winning writer, director, actor, and filmmaker who has performed his one-person shows in San Francisco, New York, Los Angeles, and in schools and universities around the country.

Photo by Meg Messina