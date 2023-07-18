Staff Writer
Sunday’s performance of Guys and Dolls at the Nevada Theater was full of hit songs such as “Luck Be a Lady,” and “Bushel and a Peck,” and of course “Sit Down, You’re Rockin’ the Boat.”
Audiences were pleased with the beautiful voices, comic characters, romance and fast moving dance routines.
Sierra Stages presents performances through August 5 with evening performances Thursday through Saturday starting at 7:30 p.m. or Sunday matinee shows beginning at 2 p.m. at the Nevada Theater located at 401 Broad Street, Nevada City.
With music and lyrics by Frank Loesser, Guys and Dolls brings the characters of a raucous New York City in the 1940s to life.
Tickets available at https://sierrastages.thundertix.com/events/206810
