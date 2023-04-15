4000Miles-GVU-041523

Pictured is the 4000 Miles cast from left to right: Alexandria Diaz Defato, Corrine Gelfan, Judy Merrick, Gabrial Morton and Lauren Langley

 Submitted photo

KNOW & GO WHAT: 4000 Miles WHEN: 7 p.m., April 19 WHERE: Miners Foundry MORE INFO: www.SierraStages.org; 530.346.3210

Sierra Stages is thrilled to present 4000 Miles as the next installation of their long-running Theater by the Book series. Written by award-winning playwright Amy Herzog, the show runs one night only on April 19 at the Miners Foundry.