Sierra Stages, Miners Foundry present ‘The Marriage of Bette and Boo’

The cast of "The Marriage of Bette and Boo", a Theater by the Book play reading presented by Sierra Stages and the Miners Foundry on Wednesday, Oct. 19.

Photo by Heidi Grass

“Because, anytime we can present a play by Christopher Durang, we should,” said Sierra Stages’ Executive Director, Peter Mason. And so it is, that Miners Foundry and Sierra Stages present a reading of “The Marriage of Bette and Boo” in the Osborn/Woods Hall on Wednesday, October 19.

The next installment of Sierra Stages Theater by the Book series, “The Marriage of Bette and Boo” is a tragicomedic romp through the life of one not-so-typical American family. Written by award-winning author Christopher Durang, this play takes the audience on a wild ride into the darkest recesses of marriage while somehow keeping audience members laughing along the way.

“It follows the story of Bette and Boo, as the title says, on their wedding day with their family behind them,” said Sierra Stages Associate Producer and Theater by the Book Managing Director, Michele Nesbit. “The family is the backdrop to all the troubles they will go through, throughout the rest of the play. It laughs at the miseries of life and how family drives that. It basically puts the ‘fun’ back in dysfunction.”

Directed by Ariel Elliott, the play features a cast of ten talented local performers including John Bivens, Chase Coney, Heidi Grass, Laura LeBleu, Hollie Mudd, Kim Wellman, Nadia White, T.E. Wolfe, Scott Young and Paul Micsan.

For Elliott, working with so many actors has been challenging and fun. “My first choices for the cast all said yes, which feels like such a gift,” she said. The play is presented without production elements such as a set or costumes, but will include a prop. “We do have one prop that feels necessary, but it will remain a surprise,” shared Elliott.

“The Marriage of Bette and Boo” is the first of three scheduled Theater by the Book fall readings, when actors take the stage with book in hand to bring compelling plays to life through the power of language alone.

This is the 9th year Sierra Stages and Miners Foundry have teamed up to bring these staged readings to life,and the 37th Theater by the Book reading presented by Sierra Stages. The series continues with “In the Next Room or The Vibrator Play” by Sarah Ruhl on November 16 and followed by Truman Capote’s “A Christmas Memory” December 21.

Source: Miners Foundry