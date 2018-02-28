Sierra Stages celebrate their 10th season with musical comedy ‘A New Brain’ in Nevada City

Sierra Stages kicks-off its 2018 season with the inspired and zany musical comedy "A New Brain" by William Finn and James Lapine for a three-weekend run starting today and continuing through March 17 at the historic Nevada Theatre, 401 Broad St., Nevada City.

"A New Brain" is an engaging and fast-paced musical based on the actual life experience of composer William Finn. When a frustrated children's television composer is struck with a rare brain disorder he faces the possibility of his own mortality. The tumultuous, comical and surreal ordeal that engulfs him and those closest to him — his mother, partner and publicist — teaches everyone something profound about what is truly important in life, and in love.

"A New Brain" is very much in the quirky mold of two other William Finn musicals that Sierra Stages introduced to Nevada County: "The 25th annual Putnam County Spelling Bee" in 2011 and "Falsettos" in 2015.

According to Sierra Stages music director Ken Getz, "Our productions of 'Spelling Bee' and 'Falsettos' were so well received by local audiences, we were encouraged to take on "A New Brain." The show is a bit strange in that the story concerns a character with a life-threatening medical condition, but at the same time, it is funny, relatable, and ultimately life-affirming. Also, the songs are absolute winners — there are moving and beautiful ballads, laugh-out-loud comic numbers, and songs that are just knock-out amazing."

Performances of "A New Brain" are on Thursdays (today and March 15), Fridays, and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. and Sundays (March 4 & 11) at 2 p.m.

Beginning with "A New Brain," Sierra Stages is now offering all-reserved seating for its productions at the Nevada Theatre. For the first two performances on Thursday and Friday, tickets are $20 for all seats. Thereafter, ticket prices are $35 and $25 depending on which row you choose. Tickets may be purchased with no additional charge online at http://www.SierraStages.org and over the phone by calling Sierra Stages at 530-346-3210. Tickets may also be purchased at the door, subject to availability, and $15 Student Rush tickets are also sold at the door, subject to availability.

Something to celebrate

This year marks the 10th Anniversary Season of Sierra Stages, a nonprofit community theatre in western Nevada County (Grass Valley and Nevada City). The 10th Anniversary Season is a celebration of heart, music, laughter and family: In addition to "A New Brain", the season includes the amazing new musical "Roald Dahl's James and the Giant Peach" by Timothy Allen McDonald and the songwriting team of Ben Pasek and Justin Paul (July 14 – Aug. 4) and the classic and enduring American stage comedy "You Can't Take It With You" by Moss Hart and George S. Kaufman (Sept. 20 – Oct. 6).

For the first time in 2018, all three shows presented by Sierra Stages will be at the historic Nevada Theatre in Nevada City and all seating will be reserved seating. For the 10th year running, Sierra Stages is pleased to offer the Sierra Stages 3-Show Season Pass: Choose a $95 Season Pass which includes reserved seating in Rows A-H of the Nevada Theatre or a $65 Season Pass which includes reserved seating in Rows J-O of the Nevada Theatre, and see all three shows: "A New Brain," "James and the Giant Peach," and "You Can't Take It With You."

Sierra Stages also invites everyone to become a Sierra Stages Member with a tax-deductible donation that supports quality local theatre. For more information about Sierra Stages 2018 Season Passes and Sierra Stages Memberships visit http://www.SierraStages.org or call Sierra Stages at 530-346-3210.

For more information about Sierra Stages, visit http://www.SierraStages.org or call Sierra Stages at 530-346-3210.