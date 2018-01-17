Sierra Stages announces open auditions for its summer musical, ‘James and The Giant Peach’ in Nevada City

INFO: Visit the website at http://www.SierraStages.org/auditions.html , or email auditions@SierraStages.org for more information.

WHEN: 11 a.m. and noon Saturday, Jan. 20, and 11 a.m. and noon Saturday, Jan. 27

Sierra Stages is pleased to announce open auditions for its summer 2018 production of the musical "James and The Giant Peach," playing from July 12 – Aug. 4 at the historic Nevada Theatre in Nevada City. Robert Rossman directs, with music direction by Ken Getz.

"James and The Giant Peach" is a new musical for all ages. In this compelling story by beloved author Roald Dahl ("Charlie and the Chocolate Factory," "Matilda"), a young orphan named James accidentally drops magic crystals by an old peach tree, and strange things start to happen.

James soon discovers a world of magic and adventure full of friendly insects and learns that love and family can be found in unexpected places. The amazing score is by the award-winning team of Benj Pasek & Justin Paul, who won a Tony Award in 2017 for the Broadway musical "Dear Evan Hansen" and wrote songs for the musical version of "A Christmas Story," television's "Smash," and the movies "La La Land" and "The Greatest Showman."

Auditions for "James and the Giant Peach" will be held on Saturday, Jan. 20, and Saturday, Jan. 27, at 11 a.m. and noon at the Sierra Stages Rehearsal Studio, 343 Railroad Avenue in Nevada City. All roles are open. For important information about auditions and scheduling an appointment, please visit http://www.sierrastages.org/auditions.html. If there are questions, please send e-mail to auditions@sierrastages.org or call Sierra Stages at 530-346-3210.

Sierra Stages' 10th Anniversary Season in 2018 is a celebration of heart, music, laughter and family, and includes two musicals and one classic American comedy: In addition to "James and the Giant Peach" (July 12- Aug. 4 at the Nevada Theatre), Sierra Stages presents the zany and heartbreaking musical "A New Brain" by William Finn and James Lapine (March 1-17 at the Nevada Theatre) and the classic and enduring American stage comedy "You Can't Take It With You" by Moss Hart and George S. Kaufman (Sept. 20 – Oct. 6 at the Nevada Theatre).

For more information about Sierra Stages and its 2018 Season, visit http://www.SierraStages.org.