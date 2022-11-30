Sierra Sisters present: Winter Vintage Fashion Show at the Stone House

A model walks the runway at the Fall Vintage Fashion Show earlier this year in front of a sold-out audience at the Stone House.

Fashions go out of style, but style never goes out of fashion.

Saturday, Dec. 10, the Sierra Sisters will present their Winter Vintage Fashion Show at the Stone House in Nevada City.

Besides high-quality vintage clothing, there will be music, lights, a model runway, cameras (bring your own), full bar, appetizers and a post-show party and bazaar. DJ Neptune plays the music for the show, and DJ Maria Tambien spins the music for the after party.

Seen here styling at their Fall Vintage Fashion Show, the Sierra Sisters, (L-R) Leanna Flecky, Judy Merrick and Chelsea Thompson, are hosting their Winter Vintage Fashion Show Dec. 10 at the Stone House in Nevada City.

At least 10 designers will outfit about 30 diverse models in winter-inspired vintage ensembles – everything from furs and lingerie to business and party wear. In honor of the season, there will even be a few ugly Christmas sweaters.

Guests are encouraged to come “dressed to kill” in their own vintage duds.

Judy Merrick and Ryan Wink will co-host the Sierra Sisters Winter Vintage Fashion Show at the Stone House Dec. 10.

THE SIERRA SISTERS

Judy Merrick, Chelsea Thompson and Leanna Flecky are the self-styled and stylish Sierra Sisters.

With more than a dozen years’ theatrical experience on and off-Broadway in New York City, actor and director Merrick will be stage manager. She and local writer Ryan Wink will co-host the show with a comic flair.

As the owner of The Spot, a vintage clothing store in Grass Valley, Flecky is working as art director, working with the designers and a number of local and regional boutiques to put together the outfits for the models.

Thompson has been handling artist and media relations. She also designed the graphic art to advertise the show.

All three fashionistas will work as models during the show, which they emphasized will emphasize diversity, inclusivity and sustainability.

Flecky said the difference between used clothes and vintage attire is sustainability. Vintage clothes are of higher quality and often outlive the ephemeral fashion trend they were created for.

Seeing models strut their stuff “brings the clothes to life” and inspires audience members to see themselves in those outfits, Thompson said.

The show will be “body positive” and include about 30 women and men of various ages, shapes and sizes. And some people will be in drag, Merrick said.

BUY, SELL, TRADE

The Dec. 10 event at the Stone House is not just a fashion show, it’s a party and shopping bazaar until 2 a.m.

Most of the looks in the fashion show will be for sale after the show, and there will be even more vintage clothing upstairs. There will be 10 booths for patrons to shop and swap, the three fashion mavens said.

Sierra Sister Chelsea Thompson designed the graphic art for the Winter Vintage Fashion Show at the Stone House Dec. 10.

Audience members are encouraged to not only wear their own vintage clothing but possibly to sell or trade articles of apparel with booth operators or other audience members.

During intermission, some well-dressed audience members will be invited to take a turn on the models’ runway.

LOCAL TALENT

Although the Winter Vintage Fashion Show is designed to replicate the experience of major fashion shows in New York and Paris, the clothing comes from local and regional shops (like Truckee).

Five of the designers represent boutiques, including Mikey (Sunchild’s), Micah (Lost & Found), Leanna (The Spot), Paige (Mind Bender Vintage online) and Sheila (Atra Nova).

Additionally, Libe, Sheila, MaryBeth, Raina, Jacqueline, and Carly the Curator are also creating the ensembles the models will wear.

RESERVATIONS RECOMMENDED

The Sierra Sisters’ Fall Vintage Fashion Show sold out, and they are expecting another full house Dec. 10. In other words, reservations are recommended.

“Celebrity guests” can choose to buy the best seats in the house surrounding the runway for $45. SRO attendees can watch the show with a standing-room-only ticket for $25.

Tickets to the fashion show include admission to the after party and the bazaar. People who just want to go to the party and do some holiday shopping for vintage clothes until 2 a.m. will be admitted at 10:30 p.m. for $20.

“We’re super grateful to the Stone House” for hosting the Sierra Sisters, Merrick said.

Although this is only their second show, Merrick, Thompson and Flecky are planning their vintage fashion shows to be seasonal events.

Tom Durkin is a freelance writer, editor and photo/videographer in Nevada County. He may be contacted at tjdurkin3@gmail.com or http://www.tomdurkin-media.com .

KNOW & GO WHAT: Winter Vintage Fashion Show & Bazaar WHO: Sierra Sisters Present WHERE: Stone House, 107 Sacramento St., Nevada City WHEN: Saturday, Dec. 10; 7:30 p.m. (doors open); 8:30 p.m. (show starts); 10:30 p.m. to 2 a.m. after party & bazaar ADMISSION: VIP $45; SRO $25; after party & bazaar $20 TICKETS: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/winter-vintage-fashion-show-tickets-464740159327 MORE INFO: (530) 265-5050