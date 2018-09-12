Sierra Roots Dreaming Big Picnic at Lake Wildwood

INFO: To purchase tickets for this event or to make donations to Sierra Roots, visit http://weblink.donorperfect.com/sierrarootsdonor

On Sunday, from 5 to 8 p.m. at Commodore Park, Lake Wildwood (Pleasant Valley Road-back gate), Sierra Roots is having a picnic to celebrate the end of summer and support our homeless friends, according to a release.

It's an opportunity to learn more about the Sierra Roots mission, and meet the many volunteers who make the work possible.

Sierra Roots envisions a world where everyone has a place to call home.

The picnic will feature heavenly appetizers and dinner by At Your Service Catering, and the cost is $80 per person, and $50 of your contribution will be tax deductible.

Wine donated by Nevada City Winery and Lucchesi Wines, and sparkling water will also be available.

Live music featuring Dominic Stephanian on guitar will entertain diners throughout the evening.

Sierra Roots is an organization serving the chronically homeless people of Nevada County. These are among the most vulnerable in our society and they are among the most costly to our community, requiring a disproportionate amount of public health and public health services.

Through its many volunteers, Sierra Roots provides outreach and needed services to these Nevada County citizens, many of whom have been homeless for years and have severe disabilities such as mental illness, substance abuse disorder and chronic health problems.

A presentation from Sierra Roots founder Janice O'Brien and volunteers involved with the Emergency Cold Weather Shelter, weekly lunches, advocacy program, and project development team will be part of the evening's events.

Also, special guest Terry Worden will sing his original song "You Can See the People."

To purchase tickets for this event or to make donations to Sierra Roots, visit http://weblink.donorperfect.com/sierrarootsdonor.

Source: Sierra Roots.