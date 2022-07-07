Sierra Master Chorale presents inaugural ‘Sip ‘n Song’ benefit concert

Get up and dance or tap your toes to the beat of popular local bands, Then Again and Sgt. Funky, along with cameos from InConcert Sierra’s Sierra Master Chorale, on Sunday, July 10 from 5 to 9 p.m. at the Pioneer Park bandshell in Nevada City.

Sip n’ Song is a family-friendly, fun evening of music, highlighting two favorite bands that feature members of the Sierra Master Chorale.

Local party band Sgt. Funky recreates tunes from the Beatles to the Stones, from Van Morrison to Tom Jones.

Submitted by Tristan Berlund

Playing the songs that you forgot you loved, local party band Sgt. Funky recreates tunes from the Beatles to the Stones, from Van Morrison to Tom Jones; there is no musical gem the Funky band is afraid to mine. Culling from a master list of nearly 75 songs, the group performs anything from “stuck in the head” popular tunes to those that you’ll think, “oh yeah, I remember that!” to its own original songs.

Sgt. Funky includes SMC singers Tristan Berlund, Claire Diament-Turner and Karel Hendee, as well as band members Michael Bremer, Jonathan Lyerly and Michael Young.

Then Again plays music from the late 50s to the early 80s.

Submitted by Steve Nicholson

Then Again plays the music of the Beatles, Joni Mitchell, Simon and Garfunkel, Crosby Stills and Nash, the Eagles, Carole King, Fleetwood Mac, The Beach Boys, the Everly Brothers, and many other artists from the late 50s to the early 80s.

The band includes SMC members Kathy Chastain (vocals, keyboard) and Steve Nicholson (vocals, bass guitar), along with James May (vocals, guitar) and Ben Schley-May (drums). With their love of three-part vocal harmonies and great classic songs, Then Again brings an infectious spirit of fun to its audiences, with dancing and singing-along highly encouraged.

The Sierra Master Chorale is a choir of auditioned singers who perform choral music of a wide variety and with a quality that gives both the listening audience and the performers a sense of great enjoyment. Sierra Master Chorale was founded in 2008 and is a program of InConcert Sierra.

For nourishment, there will be food trucks such as Fire Goddess Pizza and Lazy Dog Confectioners, craft beers on tap from Grass Valley Brewing Company, wine from Alta Sierra Wine Shop, and non-alcoholic beverages.

Grab your kids or partner, bring your blanket or folding chair and experience the power of live music. As one of the songs of Sierra Master Chorale states, “Sing out your soul with songs of joy!”

This is a benefit presented by and for the Sierra Master Chorale and all proceeds go toward Sierra Master Chorale programs.

For more information, please visit http://www.inconcertsierra.org or call 530-273-3990.

Source: InConcert Sierra