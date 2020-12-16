Sierra Master Chorale and Orchestra presents ’Home for the Holidays’ virtual concert

What: InConcert Sierra presents Sierra Master Chorale & Orchestra Holiday Concert When: Sunday, Dec 20, at 2 p.m. Where: Virtual premiere on InConcert Sierra’s YouTube channel and http://www.inconcertsierra.org Tickets: Free of charge

Photo by Craig Silberman

As most of us are truly home for the holidays this year, Sierra Master Chorale and Orchestra’s 2020 virtual holiday concert is fittingly named “Home for the Holidays: Highlights from Seasons past.” The concert will premiere on Sunday, Dec. 20 at 2 p.m., to help sprinkle a bit of seasonal joy and merriment.

The virtual concert will feature highlights chosen from SMC performances in 2015 through 2019. The choir’s founding music director and conductor, Ken Hardin, retired from his position in 2018. Last December was the first holiday concert that the SMC and orchestra experienced with their new conductor, Alison Skinner; they were delighted with her warmth and leadership. The highlights will include performances under the direction of both beloved conductors.

The program will recall cheerful and uplifting memories for choristers, orchestra, and audience members alike. It includes a variety of well and lesser known carols from around the world, such as a South African carol, “Come Colours Rise,” a favorite rendition of “Home for the Holidays,” Hanukah Fantasy,” “Gloria Patri,” and “Hark the Herald Angels Sing.”

“We think we’ve created an entertaining and festive virtual concert that will remind us of the traditional Sierra Master Chorale and Orchestra holiday concert experience that we all love. We hope to bring some joyful seasonal music to sing along with, or simply enjoy listening to, during this unusual year when we’re unable to gather,” said Julie Hardin, InConcert Sierra Executive Director and SMC alto.

Although the choristers and their conductor Skinner are disappointed to be unable to sing together in person during this pandemic pause, the choir is meeting via Zoom for both rehearsals and a chance to hang out with each other. “We’ll soon be back and singing more joyously than ever!” said Hardin.

The concert may be viewed online at http://www.inconcertsierra.org, on the InConcert or the InConcert Sierra YouTube channel. It will remain available on YouTube, along with former Third Sunday virtual concerts that have been previously premiered.

Source: InConcert Sierra