Sierra Harvest’s Soup Night promises soup, art and music

Spring is here and the promise of longer sunnier days is upon us. Celebrate the coming abundance of the season by attending Sierra Harvest's annual Soup Night on Thursday at the Miners Foundry.

Now celebrating its tenth year, soup night is a true community celebration where people can meet their local farmers face to face and revel in the bounty of agricultural goodness here in Nevada County.

This year, Sierra Harvest and Nevada County Arts Council are proud to be part of the Grass Valley-Nevada City Cultural District, and are offering an Agrarian Art show spotlighting local Nevada County artists Yvon Dockter, Randy Griffis, Karel Hendee, Ron Kenedi, Lori Lachman, Paul Steege, Anya Tuton and Katie Wolff.

Eliza Tudor, executive director at Nevada County Arts Council said, "Our collaboration with Sierra Harvest marks a symbolic moment in recognizing our unique mountain home and the rich culture of both farming and agrarian art that permeate it. Our partnership also recognizes that April is California's inaugural Arts, Culture & Creativity Month. All across the state communities are leveraging this to create and strengthen partnerships which are unique to their areas. Here in Nevada County, we celebrate both our artists and our close connection with nature — and are thrilled to be working with Sierra Harvest."

In addition to local agrarian art, patrons can enjoy hearty soup using farm fresh ingredients and bread followed by music and dancing to Love Train, a fun soul and groove band.

Tickets are $10 for everyone 10 and above. Purchase tickets online at http://www.sierraharvest.org. Tickets will also be sold at the door if not already sold out in advance.

Please bring your own bowls, spoons and cups. Local beer and wine along with non-alcoholic drinks will be available for purchase.