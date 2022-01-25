Sierra College to host online Sierra Writers Conference

Thursday through Saturday, Feb. 10 to 12, Sierra College Press will host the 2022 Sierra Writers Conference, featuring science fiction author Kim Stanley Robinson, author and editor Nisi Shawl, Nevada County Poet Laureate Kirsten Casey, and a group of writers whose presentations focus on various elements of story, writing and building community.

“In this time of profound societal change, let’s come together to think, write and reflect about our relationship with the planet and with each other,” said Ingrid Keriotis, Professor of English and a poet who helps produce the event. “Sierra Writers Conference 2022 will be a time for us to gather and be inspired by an amazing lineup of writers. Let’s embrace this year’s theme and reimagine past, present, and future as a community so that we may begin to heal the wounds — psychological, environmental, and otherwise — that have been weighing us down.”

Speakers

Kim Stanley Robinson is an American science fiction writer. He is the author of more than twenty books, including the international bestselling Mars trilogy, and more recently “New York 2140,” “Aurora,” “Shaman,” “Green Earth” and “2312,” which was a New York Times bestseller nominated for all seven of the major science fiction awards — a first for any book. Robinson was sent to the Antarctic by the U.S. National Science Foundation’s Antarctic Artists and Writers’ Program in 1995 and returned in their Antarctic media program in 2016. In 2008 he was named a “Hero of the Environment” by Time magazine, and he works with the Sierra Nevada Research Institute, the Clarion Writers’ Workshop, and UC San Diego’s Arthur C. Clarke Center for Human Imagination.

Author and editor Nisi Shawl is best known for fiction dealing with gender, race and colonialism, including the 2016 Nebula Award finalist “Everfair,” an alternate history of Africa’s Congo region. They’re the co-author of “Writing the Other: A Practical Approach,” a standard text teaching techniques for inclusive representation in fiction, and a co-founder of the Carl Brandon Society, an inclusivity-focused nonprofit. They’re also a critic and essayist, with work appearing in “Ms. Magazine,” the “Washington Post,” “Uncanny Magazine,” and as the introduction to a volume of the Library of America. They have spoken at Duke University, Spelman College, Sarah Lawrence College and elsewhere.

Nebula Award Finalist Shawl has edited and co-edited anthologies including “Strange Matings: Science Fiction, Feminism, African American Voices, and Octavia E. Butler;” “Stories for Chip: A Tribute to Samuel R. Delany;” and “New Suns: Speculative Fiction by People of Color.”

Kirsten Casey is the current Nevada County poet laureate, and an active California Poet in the Schools. Her poetry collection, “Ex Vivo: Out of the Living Body,” published by Hip Pocket Press in 2012, is inspired by odd stories, remarkable words and the mysteries of the human body. Her second book of poetry, (with the working title “Instantaneous Obsolescence,”) explores historical and literary characters struggling with social media. In 2019, she taught high school workshops as part of the Academy of American Poets Laureate fellowship granted to Molly Fisk, to facilitate the poetry anthology, “California Fire & Water,” which responds to California’s climate crisis. She was a co-editor of the book, which includes one of her poems. Currently, she is an associate editor of the book “Small, Bright Things,” a collection of 100-word stories by teens, with local author and editor, Kim Culbertson. As laureate, she is writing poems celebrating local historical places, people and events.

Workshops and Sessions

In addition to showcasing these three dynamic personalities, each with powerful and timely messages, the conference will open with Sierra College creative writing students as well as feature an array of workshops provided by writers Marie Brennan, Dr. Victoire Chochezi and Staajabu, Ellen Szabo, Christy Hubbard and Jonathan Collier, Shirley Dickard and Catharine Bramkamp, Andrea Steward, and Devi Laskar. Each workshop addresses the craft of writing with special emphasis on speculative fiction, (re)imagining, social change, and/or world building. The conference also offers critique workshops designed to give writers individualized feedback on their own writing. Join renowned writers Kirsten Casey, Devi Laskar, Kim Culbertson, or Sands Hall for small group conferences about your own work. Critique workshop registration is limited, so sign up early.

Registration

Registration and conference information are available at 2022 Sierra Writers Conference. Tickets for the three-day event are $50 and personalized critique workshops are $30. Sierra College students and staff attend for free. Those who cannot attend are encouraged to follow on social media using the hashtag #SierraWriters

