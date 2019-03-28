Sierra Cinemas to screen Wagner’s Die Walküre
March 28, 2019
WHAT: Sierra Cinemas presents The Metropolitan Opera – Die Walküre
WHERE: Sierra Cinemas, 840-C East Main Street, Grass Valley
WHEN: Saturday, March 30 at 9:00 a.m.
TICKETS: $22 Adults, $20 Seniors, $18 Children 12 and under & students with ID; Available online at http://www.sierratheaters.com or at the Del Oro Box Office
INFO: http://www.sierratheaters.com, 530-477-1100
Fathom Events and The Met: Live in HD present a broadcast of Wagner's "Die Walküre," live at Sierra Cinemas on Saturday.
In what is expected to be a Wagnerian event for the ages, soprano Christine Goerke plays Brünnhilde, Wotan's willful warrior daughter, who loses her immortality in opera's most famous act of filial defiance. Tenor Stuart Skelton and soprano Eva-Maria Westbroek play the incestuous twins Siegmund and Sieglinde. Greer Grimsley sings Wotan. Philippe Jordan conducts.
