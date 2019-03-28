 Sierra Cinemas to screen Wagner’s Die Walküre | TheUnion.com

Sierra Cinemas to screen Wagner’s Die Walküre

Submitted to Prospector

A scene from Act 3 of Wagner’s “Die Walküre.” Bottom (left to right) Wendy Bryn Harmer as Ortlinde, Marjorie Elinor Dix as Waltraute, Lindsay Ammann as Rossweisse, Molly Fillmore as Helmwige, Kelly Cae Hogan (behind Molly Fillmore) as Gerhilde, Mary Phillips as Schwertleite, Mary Ann McCormick as Grimgerde, and Eve Gigliotti as Siegrune. Top: Deborah Voigt (standing) as Brünnhilde, and Eva-Maria Westbroek as Sieglinde. Photo: Ken Howard/Metropolitan Opera Taken at the rehearsal on April 14, 2011 at the Metropolitan Opera in New York City.

Fathom Events and The Met: Live in HD present a broadcast of Wagner's "Die Walküre," live at Sierra Cinemas on Saturday.

In what is expected to be a Wagnerian event for the ages, soprano Christine Goerke plays Brünnhilde, Wotan's willful warrior daughter, who loses her immortality in opera's most famous act of filial defiance. Tenor Stuart Skelton and soprano Eva-Maria Westbroek play the incestuous twins Siegmund and Sieglinde. Greer Grimsley sings Wotan. Philippe Jordan conducts.

WHAT: Sierra Cinemas presents The Metropolitan Opera – Die Walküre

WHERE: Sierra Cinemas, 840-C East Main Street, Grass Valley

WHEN: Saturday, March 30 at 9:00 a.m.

TICKETS: $22 Adults, $20 Seniors, $18 Children 12 and under & students with ID; Available online at http://www.sierratheaters.com or at the Del Oro Box Office

INFO: http://www.sierratheaters.com, 530-477-1100

