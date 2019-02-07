Sierra Cinemas to screen National Theatre Live’s “I’m Not Running”

TICKETS: $18 Adults, $15 Seniors, Children 12 and under & students with ID; available online at http://www.sierratheaters.com or at the Sierra Cinemas Box Office

WHEN: Thursday, February 7 at 6:30 p.m. and Wednesday, February 13 at 3:30 p.m.

The new season of compelling drama broadcast live from the National Theatre of London continues this week at Sierra Cinemas.

"I'm Not Running" — an explosive new political drama play by Academy Award-nominated writer David Hare, shows Thursday evening, Feb. 7, with an encore on Feb. 13.

Actress Siân Brooke (BBC Sherlock, BBC Doctor Foster) leads the cast as Doctor Pauline Gibson. Pauline Gibson has spent her life as a doctor, the inspiring leader of a campaign to save her local hospital. When she crosses paths with her old boyfriend, a stalwart loyalist in Labour Party politics, she's faced with an agonizing decision.

What's involved in sacrificing your private life and your piece of mind for something more than a single issue? Does she dare?

Hare was recently described by The Washington Post as "the premiere political dramatist writing in English." His other work includes Pravda and Skylight, broadcast by National Theatre Live in 2014. Hare was twice nominated for an Academy Award for his work on The Reader and The Hours.

National Theatre Live is an initiative by the National Theatre to broadcast live performances onto cinema screens around the world. Since its first season in June 2009, over 1.8 million people have experienced the work of National Theatre Live in 700 cinemas in 25 countries.

Tickets for "I'm Not Running" are $18 for adults and $15 for seniors, students, and children 12 and under. Advance tickets are available now at the Sierra Cinemas box office or online at http://www.sierratheaters.com. Sierra Cinemas is located at 840-C East Main Street at the corner of Hughes Road in Grass Valley.