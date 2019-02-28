Sierra Cinemas presents The Met Opera Live in HD: ‘La Fille du Régiment’

TICKETS: $22 Adults, $20 Seniors, $18 Children 12 and under & students with ID; Available online at http://www.sierratheaters.com or at the Sierra Cinemas Box Office

Nine high C's. Nine! All in the same aria! And not from a soprano, but from a tenor!

"Ah! Mes amis … Pour mon âme" is the Mount Everest the virtuoso performing the role of the soldier Tonio must climb. Javier Camarena has made the role a specialty. Clearly, Tonio is not for every tenor. Gaetano Donizetti's charming and highly accessible "Daughter of the Regiment" epitomizes the composer's mature style. Donizetti, along with Bellini and Rossini, may be viewed as the creator of the Italian style: high melodrama and florid bel canto vocalisms. Though his total output was cut short by mental illness and premature death, the impact of his mastery proved extensive. Still, he wrote 75 operas before his death at 51.

The work premiered in Paris in 1840. An immediate hit, here is a comedy that tugs at the heartstrings a bit. An army regiment raises a poor orphan girl as a sort of mascot. But, little girl grows up, feels the first stirrings of love. Then of course, there is the mystery of her parentage: just who is Marie really? The extraordinary Pretty Yende adds a touch of pathos to the title role. A great surprise is the casting of actress Kathleen Turner in the non-singing role of the Duchess of Krakenthorp. You may remember her from Body Heat with William Hurt? And now for something completely different …

The production design has been moved forward about 80 years and we find ourselves in the midst of the First World War. Fans of bel canto shouldn't pass this one up. Beautiful singing, a delightful denouement, a first-rate cast ensure this will be a very successful trip to the opera. Opera lovers might wish to check out the podcast "Aria Code." It's fun and informative and in an early episode there is an interesting examination of the mountain Tonio must climb.

John Deaderick is a local theatre artist and the author of Make Sweet the Minds of Men: Early Opera and Tragic Catharsis, available at Amazon.com.