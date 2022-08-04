Sierra Center for Spiritual Living presents ‘Come Sunday’ film at First Friday Fun event

Sierra Center for Spiritual Living invites the community to join them for a special showing of the film Come Sunday from 6-8 p.m. this Friday, August 5. Snacks will be available for purchase, and those attending are also welcome to bring their dinner to enjoy during the movie. A love offering of $10-20 would be appreciated, but no one will be turned away due to lack of funds.

About Come Sunday

Come Sunday is a movie that challenges our core beliefs and forces us to reevaluate our perceptions of others.

Based on actual events, in 1998 charismatic Bishop Carlton Pearson had a revelation and could no longer believe in the existence of Hell. When he shares his revelation with his congregation, he’s labeled a heretic.

After 25 years of preaching the Gospel, the beloved Bishop is ostracized by his own church. But Pearson remains steadfast in his revelation, losing everything to which he previously devoted his life. Though he walks through despair, eventually, his conviction becomes life-affirming and sets him free.

Come Sunday is not all gloom and doom rather it is about loving others, unconditionally. It confronts us with the idea that: you never know what you don’t know until you open your mind.

Bishop Carlton Pearson continues to this day preaching his message of inclusion.

About Sierra Center for Spiritual Living

The Sierra Center for Spiritual Living is a community that actively honors, respects, and celebrates the interconnectedness of all life. The Sierra Center for Spiritual Living sees a world that works for everyone; a world free of homelessness, violence, war, hunger, separation and disenfranchisement, a world in which there is generous and continuous sharing of heart and resources.

Centers for Spiritual Living is a global organization with more than 400 spiritual communities in 30 countries that teach a philosophy that brings science and religion together, and offers spiritual tools to transform personal lives and help make the world a better place. This is done through the study and practice of Science of Mind which holds that all life is sacred, that every human being is a perfect expression of God. Within these teachings you may discover familiar passages and quotes from many different sources, Christian, Jewish, Buddhist, Hindu, Muslim, and others. People of all spiritual paths are welcome in Center for Spiritual Living communities.

Sierra Center for Spiritual Living is located at 119 Florence Ave. in downtown Grass Valley. Please park at the Vets Hall parking lot at the back and walk through the gate to the center.

To learn more, visit sierracenter.org .

