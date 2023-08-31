New line dance sessions start Tuesday, Sept. 5 through Dec. 19 (no class on Nov. 7). Beginning class on Tuesday mornings from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Low impact dances and wonderful for seniors. The beginner classes will emphasize on learning the basic steps with 20+ step combinations. Easier dances are learned to incorporate these basic steps.
Improver/Intermediate classes are from Tuesday mornings from 11:15 a.m. to 1 p.m. The Improver/Intermediate sessions are for dancers with some experience and those who know the basic steps. Dances include restarts, tags, and more challenging step combinations.