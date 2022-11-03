Shrek The Musical plays at Auburn State Theatre

Make a date for family fun as the greatest fairy tale never told comes to life in the irreverently funny Shrek The Musical, presented by the acclaimed State Theatre Acting Company (STAC).

In this Tony award-winning Broadway musical based on the Oscar-winning animated movie, a reclusive ogre finds himself on a life-changing journey alongside a wisecracking donkey and a feisty princess. Throw in a short-tempered wannabe king, a cookie with an attitude, and over a dozen other classic fairy tale misfits, and you’ve got the makings of a riotously dysfunctional road trip.

Featuring all-new songs and outrageous humor, Shrek The Musical is ogre-sized fun for the whole family! STAC is planning an immersive audience experience with prize giveaways, special “Ogre Swamp Juice” in Concessions and the opportunity to celebrate your own uniqueness with the purchase of your own “freak” flag to wave along with the fairy tale creatures as they sing about their acceptance of what makes them special. Feel free to come in your own Shrek costume, either Shrek himself or other characters including the vast array of fairy tale creatures.

Formed in 2016, STAC quickly built a reputation for high-quality, entertaining productions and has attracted a large and enthusiastic following with shows such as The Music Man, Young Frankenstein, Sister Act, Mamma Mia, The Drowsy Chaperone, The Game’s Afoot, and their free Golden Age Radio Theatre series. Featuring a live band and spectacular costuming, STAC productions always wow the crowd!

The show is sponsored by Old Town Pizza, Dean Prigmore & Patrice Taylor, Tim & Colleen Sands, Anonymous, First Congregational Church of Auburn/United Church of Christ, and CACFit.

Source: Auburn State Theatre

KNOW & GO WHAT: Shrek The Musical WHEN: 2 p.m. November 6, 12, 13, 19, and 20 7:30 p.m. November 5, 11, 12, 18 and 19 WHERE: Auburn State Theatre, 985 Lincoln Way, Auburn TICKETS: Advance: Adults $26 + $6 fees; Seniors, Youth under 18, and Groups of 10 or more $24 + 6 fees; Day of Show: All tickets $28 + $6 fees; AuburnStateTheatre.org or 530-885-0156