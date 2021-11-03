Showcasing the importance of performance

Back by popular demand: InConcert Sierra’s Student Showcase Recitals! These engaging videotaped performances feature music students between the ages of six to 18, at all skill levels. Recitals will be presented on Sunday, Nov. 14, at 2 p.m.

The idea for the Student Showcase Recitals began with a group of music teachers sitting around the kitchen table of pianist and teacher Lynn Schugren. The concerts were later adopted by InConcert Sierra and with their technology and expertise have continued throughout the pandemic.

Schugren explains the importance of performance, whether the student is a beginner or an advanced student. “When preparing a piece of music for performance, a musician gains an intimacy with the music which does not occur with just routine preparation. Through extended practice there comes an ease of execution as well as a flow of the emotional dialogue, allowing the music to come alive in a natural, unfettered way. We begin by looking at notes, but what we must produce is a fluent musical line. That fluent line happens when the performer knows the piece so well, he (or she) does not have to think about the mechanics, but rather is able to let the music flow through his (her) body and become pure sound. To attain that, through performance, is the goal and the reward of practice.”

Schugren’s students who will be performing in the recitals represent both ends of the spectrum.

Brothers Theo and Arthur Renner, ages 10 and eight, are beginning piano students but are already seasoned performers. Both also play the violin and have taken part in recitals and violin camps. They enjoy performing and will be playing two piano duets, changing places so each plays the melody for one piece.

The music they will play is by Robert D. Vandall, “On Our Way,” and “Central Park Ride.”

Besides music, Theo and Arthur enjoy video games and Ripsticks, a caster board. They are homeschooled, and the family recently took a 3-month road trip across the county, complete with a keyboard so they could continue their piano practice. Schugren taught them by video while they were on the road.

Arthur says playing music “is fun,” and Theo is proud that “I know how to read music!”

An advanced piano student, Baraka Anderson, not only reads music but also writes it. Baraka, 14, has studied piano for nine years. He also participates in the Composers Project, another educational program offered by InConcert Sierra.

Baraka enjoys performing and has experienced it both live and by video. He likes performing in front of a live audience but comments that when the performance is videotaped at home, he can do it over if he is dissatisfied. He also notes that pianos differ, so playing at home on his familiar piano is different than in a concert setting when he needs to adapt to an unfamiliar one.

For the recital, Baraka will be playing “The Girl with the Flaxen Hair” by Claude Debussy. He enjoys and plays a wide range of classical music and was recently introduced to Debussy. He likes this piece the best of the Debussy works he has studied.

Baraka attends Sierra Academy of Expeditionary Learning and takes kung fu and plays tennis. Reading, art, and cooking are other interests.

InConcert Sierra offers monthly concerts and a variety of educational programs. For more information about the recitals and other programs, their website is http://www.InConcertSierra.org , or call 530-273-3990.

Cheryl Morris is a member of the InConcert Sierra Education Committee

KNOW & GO WHAT: InConcert Sierra presents Fall 2021 Student Showcase (virtual) WHEN: Sunday, Nov. 14, at 2 p.m. WHERE: InConcert Sierra YouTube Channel or website at http://www.inconcertsierra.org TICKETS: Free

Mya Marsh, cello



Arthur and Theo Renner, piano



Sophie Yai, piano

