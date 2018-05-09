Shining light on the youth: Music in the Mountains Young Musicians Competition Showcase Concert

TICKETS: Adults $10, Students under 18 free. Available at door or by calling MIM’s box office to reserve at 530-265-6124

WHEN: Doors open at 1:30 p.m. and the concert starts at 2 p.m. Saturday

Once a year, Music in the Mountains presents the Young Musicians' Competition Showcase Concert, a gathering of the most talented young classical musicians in our region.

Now in its 31st year, the Young Musicians' Competition provides the opportunity for students grades 3-12 from a six-county area to study, memorize and perform classical repertoire for professional teachers and judges.

Students can participate in solo as well as ensemble divisions. All participating students receive detailed written critiques from the adjudicators, that they can take back to their music teachers to further develop and grow their talents.

"We had a very strong turnout this year, with students from all over Northern California traveling to compete," said Mark Vance, Music in the Mountains education coordinator. "It's a very unique event, because it is so supportive and in tune to the musical and creative development of the students, that both teachers and students enjoy the process, including the opportunity to perform for local audiences."

The competition concludes with Saturday night's concert, which is open to the public and features the winners in all categories and divisions. Over $4,000 in cash prizes will be awarded to the winners, and the Paul Perry Scholarship is awarded to the best student performance.

"The competition prepares the students for future professional recitals and auditions," said Vance. "We also encourage the winners to use their cash prize to further their musical education either through lessons, equipment rental or additional instruments."

Recommended Stories For You

The Young Musicians' Competition Showcase Concert is part of Music in the Mountains' extensive music education program. Music in the Mountains is the largest provider of music education in Nevada County that also includes the Young Composers Project, Carnegie Linkup, Youth Orchestra, and much more.