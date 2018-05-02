Sharing truth through art: Artists’ Studio in the Foothills showcases Nevada County women in Grass Valley

INFO: Contact Amanda Paoletti at 530-210-3162, or amandapaoletti.asif@gmail.com , or visit the website at asifstudios.com for more information

The Artists' Studio in the Foothills is ready to announce an exciting group exhibition featuring four Nevada County born women artists' paintings, drawings and ceramics … their shared truths, comforts and creative explorations of nature, humanity and home in the Sierra Nevada Mountains.

There will be an artists reception from 5-8 p.m. Friday, featuring fine art, food, wine and live jazz by Gregory S. Young, Chris Coey & Andy Armstrong.

Dallas Cruickshank is a Nevada County raised ceramicist and jeweler. Her work focuses on themes of contrast, relatablity, and location.

Her primary focus and studio art major in school was figure sculpture at Lewis & Clark College in Portland, Ore., and has since fallen in love with the wheel, exploring ceramic possibilities at home in the foothills.

She is inspired locally by natural and social interaction, as these parts of everyday life relate to each of us in a small town environment.

Abby Herring grew up in the Sierra Nevada foothills, pursuing her art through photography and film. From a young age, she began exploring and capturing shapes, colors, textures and the complexity within mountains capes on her travels around the world.

In 2013, after studying at Savannah College of Art and Design in Savannah, Ga., she spent the summer living in Haines, Alaska where she began to play with paint in an ever more passionate and creative way.

With a simplified visual language, Herring creates landscape paintings using color, line and shape, and reflect her love and relationship with the lands from her travels.

Creating her own, abstracted world through paints, pens and pastels, her connection to those places, though they stand continents apart, remain strong and true to her heart.

Grace Pieper is a Nevada City native who began her work as an artist in the art department at Nevada Union High School.

Her recent exhibition of photographic work entitled "Girl Stories" combined drawings and collaged vintage 1950s-1970s main stream print media, as narratives about women and girls and their depictions from then to now.

Pieper's Mountain House exhibition is a series of colorful pen and alcohol ink line drawings, she described as playful inner landscapes. In these she combines figurative drawings with a wild, youthful and un-selfconscious love of plants, mushrooms and animals.

Taylor Wordell grew up in Nevada City and spent much of her childhood outdoors, making art and creating stories. Taylor recently delved into painting as a career after an artist residency position in Reykjavik, Iceland.

Her art is a form of visual storytelling inspired by narratives, the colors of nature, and the human figure.

Her pieces are a result of the relationship and conversation between form and color.

Wordell's process is not predetermined, as each painting is an organic experiment. Through abstract and unplanned movements, an open narrative is told, which can be interpreted differently through each viewer's experience. She works primarily with acrylic paint and stretched canvas.

"Mountainhouse" will be on display now through May 25. Gallery hours are 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, located at 940 Idaho Maryland Road, in Grass Valley.

For more information go to http://www.asifstudios.com.