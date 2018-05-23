Shakespeare’s ‘The Tempest’ at the State Theatre in Auburn

INFO: For more information call the box office at 530-885-0156 or visit http://www.livefromauburn.com

Take Note Troupe and On Stage at the Auburn State Theatre present William Shakespeare's "The Tempest" at 7:30 p.m. Friday. Take Note Troupe will perform this timeless classic reputed to be Shakespeare's autobiographical send off.

"The Tempest" was the first of Shakespeare's works that Take Note Troupe performed back in 2003, and the group is staging it again with beautiful costuming, music and dancing.

Prospero, the exiled Duke of Milan, with the help of Ariel, a sprite of the isle, deftly out maneuvers his enemies while still watching over the interests of his daughter Miranda.

The show starts off with the elements in a fury stirred up by Prospero's magic. Can he overcome his family's strife and repair the breach of brotherhood?

The play has a runtime of two and a half hours with an intermission and features award-winning staging with uplifting entertainment for the entire family. This performance benefits Auburn Placer Performing Arts Center (the historic State Theatre).

For more information call the box office at 530-885-0156 or visit http://www.livefromauburn.com.

Source: Auburn Placer Performing Arts Center