Shakespeare’s ‘The Tempest’ at the State Theatre in Auburn
May 23, 2018
KNOW & GO
WHAT: “The Tempest”
WHEN: 7:30 p.m. Friday
WHERE: State Theatre, 985 Lincoln Way, Auburn
TICKETS: Reserved Seating: General $18, Student $14, Youth 12 & Under $9
INFO: For more information call the box office at 530-885-0156 or visit http://www.livefromauburn.com
Take Note Troupe and On Stage at the Auburn State Theatre present William Shakespeare's "The Tempest" at 7:30 p.m. Friday. Take Note Troupe will perform this timeless classic reputed to be Shakespeare's autobiographical send off.
"The Tempest" was the first of Shakespeare's works that Take Note Troupe performed back in 2003, and the group is staging it again with beautiful costuming, music and dancing.
Prospero, the exiled Duke of Milan, with the help of Ariel, a sprite of the isle, deftly out maneuvers his enemies while still watching over the interests of his daughter Miranda.
The show starts off with the elements in a fury stirred up by Prospero's magic. Can he overcome his family's strife and repair the breach of brotherhood?
The play has a runtime of two and a half hours with an intermission and features award-winning staging with uplifting entertainment for the entire family. This performance benefits Auburn Placer Performing Arts Center (the historic State Theatre).
For more information call the box office at 530-885-0156 or visit http://www.livefromauburn.com.
Recommended Stories For You
Source: Auburn Placer Performing Arts Center
KNOW & GO
WHAT: “The Tempest”
WHEN: 7:30 p.m. Friday
WHERE: State Theatre, 985 Lincoln Way, Auburn
TICKETS: Reserved Seating: General $18, Student $14, Youth 12 & Under $9
INFO: For more information call the box office at 530-885-0156 or visit http://www.livefromauburn.com
Trending In: Entertainment
Trending Sitewide
- Nevada Union senior Hunter Vallejo donates to the hospital that saved his life as a baby
- Grass Valley’s Clint Walker, star of TV’s ‘Cheyenne,’ dies at age 91
- Business owner ends up homeless in Nevada County; Local benefactor offers matching donations
- Highway 20 crash closes road above Nevada City
- Grass Valley police make 3rd indecent exposure arrest this month