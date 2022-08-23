‘Sensation:’ AJ Lee and Blue Summit to play in Auburn

Led by singer, songwriter and mandolinist AJ Lee, bluegrass band AJ Lee and Blue Summit has caused a sensation in the Northern California bluegrass scene and attracted an enthusiastic following since their formation in 2015.

Drawing from influences such as country, soul, swing, rock, and jam music, the band uses bluegrass as a vessel through which they explore the thread that unifies all great music.

Although falling under the bluegrass label, AJLBS generally plays sans banjo, with Sullivan Tuttle and Scott Gates on steel stringed acoustic guitars, AJ on mandolin, Jan Purat on fiddle, and Chad Bowen on upright bass – effectively creating unique space and texture in the arrangements.

AJ Lee has been awarded Best Female Vocalist nine times by Northern California Bluegrass Society (NCBS) and won IBMA’s 2019 Momentum Vocalist of the Year. The band has garnered numerous distinctions including the Freshgrass 2019 Band Contest Winner and NCBS Best Bluegrass Band, Mandolin Player and Guitar Player in 2020.

Blue Summit has performed all around the country as well as in the UK, Ireland, and France, playing both original songs and their archive of bluegrass classics. The band comes to the Auburn State Theatre on Saturday, Aug. 20.

Source: Auburn State Theatre

Know & Go WHAT: AJ Lee and Blue Summit WHERE: Auburn State Theatre, 985 Lincoln Way, Auburn WHEN: Saturday, Aug. 20 at 7:30 p.m. RUN TIME: 2 hours with Intermission TICKETS & MORE INFO: AuburnStateTheatre.org or 530-885-0156; Reserved Seating: $25 + $6 Fees