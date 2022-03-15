See ‘Greater Tuna,’ save Off Broadstreet: Off Broadstreet Theatre presents ‘Greater Tuna,’ opening this weekend

Located in Nevada City, Off Broadstreet Theatre opened in 1989. For decades, the relatively small (80 seat capacity) entertainment venue became known for its high production value, often featuring original, funny musicals and other plays. Patrons could count on an evening of laughter, familiar songs, and a choice of decadent desserts and beverages at intermission.

Through the years, the company survived a fire that meant relocating for over a year, and most recently, a year and a half of complete shutdown due to the pandemic. Last July, owners Jon Driscoll and Jan Kopp began offering limited outdoor performances to help cover costs and to give their regular performers a chance to, well, perform! Now, as restrictions are lifting, the production company is at a crossroads – trying to determine if they can survive, as attendance lags in the aftermath of the pandemic.

“Basically, we are giving ourselves six months to see if we will still be in business. That is the harsh truth,” said Driscoll.

To that end, Off Broadstreet is excited to bring three award winning productions back to the stage, beginning with “Greater Tuna,” opening this weekend, followed by “Angry Housewives” set to open in mid-June, and later, “Forever Patsy Cline.”

Each of these licensed productions comes with royalty fees which are an added expense over the theater companies many original productions. Driscoll is hopeful the fundraisers will cover that added cost. While they have already paid the fee for “Greater Tuna,” they hope to raise the $3,000 needed to bring “Angry Housewives” to the stage, so one opening weekend fundraiser will pay for the next, Driscoll explained. “The benefit is opening weekend, (March 18 and 19). We are charging a little bit more and we are providing a little bit more in terms of pre-show entertainment.” For an additional ten dollars per ticket, patrons will enjoy a champagne reception and entertainment by former cast members performing songs from previous shows.

“Greater Tuna” runs weekends from March 18 through April 9 and presents an opportunity to showcase, according to Driscoll, two of the best actors he’s ever worked with. “They are really talented and very versatile. They give so much life to these bizarre characters in this little Texas town, it’s just wonderful.” Local acting sensations Danny McCammon and Micah Cone will take audience members on a fast paced 20-character romp through the antics of a day in Tuna, Texas initially through the lens of the local radio broadcast and unfolding from there.

Cone described the show as “a whirlwind of characters, quick changes and hilarity. A send up of small town, rural American living. A lambasting of racism, narrow mindedness, and bigotry.”

McCammon said, “You start to describe the different characters you meet and that is the show.”

After so many months without the opportunity to collaborate, the process has been invigorating, Cone said. “We all know each other very well and getting to work with this kind of material gives us an opportunity to explore the breadth and range, pushing us to the edge of our ranges … doing so many quick changes, not only costume wise but from one character to another, even off stage with our voices, as other things are going on stage, it’s pushing the limits but it’s a very rewarding experience.” Tracking dialect, gender and even species is part of the challenge.

The pace of the show is fast, with multiple characters portrayed by the two actors. Driscoll explained, “There are times when a character will exit downstage talking and the same actor enters upstage in a matter of seconds, as a different character in a different costume in a different voice and a different motivation.” Audiences will be enthralled.

McCammon gives credit to a third member of the team, Nadia White, who is backstage facilitating the wardrobe changes. “Not only prepping and wrapping us up in whatever our costume is but there are 20 characters, and you can’t have all 20 costumes all at once, so she is staging all of it.” Keeping in mind there are 40 changes, which adds to the fast pace of the play.

Cone credits seeing a performance of “Greater Tuna” when he was ten years old (presented by the now defunct Foothill Theater Company and starring Gary Wright and Tim Ward) with influencing him to become an actor. “It was one of those formative experiences for me,” he explained. “It was one of those moments, and I thought I want to do that. It really had a major impact on me.”

It was about the same time he became interested in Off Broadstreet and saw “Angry Housewives” — arriving with a permission slip from his mother in hand to allow him to experience the more adult-themed performance. Cone added, “So to have an opportunity to do this play, in this space that I love so dearly, with people that I love so dearly is really fantastic – especially after such an incredibly long horrible dry run.”

Driscoll said this is actually the fifth production since they opened back up with a fundraiser in a parking lot last July. “Everyone says they love us and want to help but what we need is butts in seats,” he said.

“Tell people they can’t miss it,” McCammon said. “I’m not very good at telling people to come see me. I’m in the process of creating something so the best eye I can have, is a critical one, but people can help us by being our managers and being our cheerleaders. Schedule those bus tours! Talk to your groups that you are involved with and come see it.”

With reduced seating, the shows really need to sell out to pencil out financially, Driscoll emphasized. “We need to pretty much average 60 people a night to be sustainable. The average has been about 45.”

“The reason we are here is because people want us here,” Driscoll concluded. “It’s the people that come to see us that we feel we are enriching their lives and giving them a community where they feel connected. I think what we provide to people is something that is really important. There is so much negativity in the world, so much despair, so much hopelessness, so much division — that we try to be the opposite of that. We try to be the suave that soothes that. “

Hollie Grimaldi Flores is a Nevada County resident and freelance writer for hire, as well as a podcaster at HollieGrams. You can hear her episodes at https://www.buzzsprout.com/1332253 . She can be reached at holliesallwrite@gmail.com

Micah Cone and Danny McCammon star in “Greater Tuna,” opening this weekend at Off Broadstreet Theatre in Nevada City.

Collage by Micah Cone and Danny McCammon

"Greater Tuna“ opens this weekend at Off Broadstreet Theatre in Nevada City.

Photo by Heidi Grass

Photo by Heidi Grass