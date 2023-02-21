SPOTUkraineBenefitConcert-GVU-022523

Peace Lutheran Church will host a second Ukraine Benefit Concert, with Musicians for Peace performing, at 4 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 26.

 Photo courtesy of Walt Strony

Musicians for Peace, a collaborative of Nevada County’s sterling professional musicians, is offering a concert to benefit the people of Ukraine, a press release stated.

At 4 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 26, one year and two days since Russia invaded the country, Peace Lutheran Church will host a second Ukraine Benefit Concert, with Musicians for Peace performing a variety of music, the release states.