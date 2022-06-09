facebook tracking pixel Second Saturday Spotlight to shine on watercolor artist, oil painter | TheUnion.com
Second Saturday Spotlight to shine on watercolor artist, oil painter

Submitted to Prospector

On Saturday, June 11, watercolor artist Dori Greenbaum and oil painter David Mooney will be demonstrating their expert use of these two very different paint mediums. Dori will paint a landscape with fields of flowers while David shows his unique approach to oil painting.

David teaches Beginner Drawing and Oil Painting classes at ASIF, Art Studio in the Foothills, and you can learn more by contacting him at his email address artofdavidmooney@aol.com.

Art Works Gallery will be celebrating 12 years as a Co-op Gallery on Saturday, June 25. Watch for more information in next week’s Prospector.

Art Works Gallery Co-op exhibits a high quality collection of artwork from local artists featuring, furniture, paintings, photography, ceramics, fiber arts, woodworking, glass, and mixed-media, and is an award winning artists cooperative, voted Best Art Gallery by The Union readers for the past six years. The gallery is currently open seven days a week. Monday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sundays until 5 p.m. The gallery is following CDC guidelines to keep staff and customers safe. If you prefer to shop online, you can find them online at http://www.artworksgalleryco-op.com

Source: Arts Works Gallery

KNOW & GO

WHO: Dori Greenbaum, Water Color Artist and Oil Painter, David Mooney

MORE INFO: Visit http://www.dorigreenbaum.com & http://www.davidmooneyart.com

WHAT: Second Saturday Spotlight

WHERE: Art Works Gallery, 113 Mill Street, Grass Valley

WHEN: Saturday, June 11, from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Proud teacher Dori Greenbaum with her proud students.
Provided photo
Oil painter David Mooney sketching out his next painting.
Provided photo
"Peardale Barn" by artist Dori Greenbaum.
Provided photo
An oil painting by artist David Mooney.
Provided photo

