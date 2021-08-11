Second Saturday Spotlight to feature two local artists

The Art Walk in downtown Grass Valley on Saturday, Aug. 14, begins at 11 a.m. and coincides with Art Works Gallery Second Saturday Spotlight. This month the Spotlight is on two award winning artists.

“Glass is Magical! It’s enticing and playful,” said Jan Anderson, a fused glass artist. “It is sensuous, soft and molten hat yet it can be cold, hard and cutting. It takes you on a journey whether you are viewing it or creating with it. This enchanting medium, the only know liquid solid on earth, calls to the mad scientist in my heart.”

Anderson loves the tremendous versatility along with her ability to pull together her love of nature, people and animals to express herself using both her science and art background.

“I strive for each piece to be unique and complete in itself,” said Anderson. Her work is often tactile, bringing out the playful side of glass — tempting one to touch the untouchable and tease the mind to wonder “how’d she do that?” Come take a journey through the sublime magic of color kissed shadow and light with her. Explore the art of fused glass at Art Works Gallery on Saturday, Aug. 14.

For those disappointed because Art Works had to cancel the previous spotlight on gourd artist Bill Wilson last month, he will be in the gallery foyer at 1 p.m. on Aug. 14. Watch as an unremarkable gourd is transformed into a stunning work of art. He will be demonstrating the carving, texturing, fancy filigree, and fretwork that he does on his gourds.

“I enjoy working with gourds because they provide the opportunity to use such a variety of techniques,” said Wilson. “I wood burn, carve, and cut them. To color them I use ink dyes, oil pastels, acrylic paints and Inktense pencils. I often embellish them with pine needle coiling. My more common motifs include flowers, fish, butterflies, leaves, holly and poinsettias with autumn leaves being my ‘trademark.’ I also love going to a gourd farm and digging in the musty dusty bins for just the right gourd. And then working with the dirty moldy piece of vegetation and converting it into something beautiful enough to put in someone’s home.”

Art Works Gallery is an award winning artists cooperative, voted Best Art Gallery by The Union readers for the past six years. The gallery is currently open seven days a week: Monday through Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Thursday, Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. We are following CDC guidelines to keep our staff and customers safe. If you prefer to shop online, you can find is at http://www.artworksgalleryco-op.com/

KNOW & GO WHO: Jan Anderson, fused glass artist and Bill Wilson, gourd artist WHAT: Second Saturday Spotlight at Art Works WHERE: Art Works Gallery, 113 Mill Street, Grass Valley WHEN: Saturday, Aug; 14, from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. MORE INFO: http://www.artworksgalleryco-op.com

Jan Anderson’s “Sunflowers.”

Provided

Jan Anderson



Bill Wilson’s "Filigree work on Hibiscus.“

Provided

Bill Wilson

